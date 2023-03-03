Hedge fund Brevan Howard hired NatWest's ex-head of euro swaps trading

It's not just the big multistrategy hedge funds that are hiring. Nor is it just Marshall Wace. Brevan Howard is also continuing to add portfolio managers.

Owen Coughlan, the former head of euro swaps trading at NatWest Markets is joining Brevan Howard as a portfolio manager in London according to his LinkedIn profile.

Coughlan left NatWest Markets in February 2022 and has spent the past year at Eisler Capital, which is also busy hiring in London as it attempts to change into a beautiful butterfly multistrategy hedge fund.

Brevan Howard didn't immediately respond to a request to comment on Coughlan's arrival. He's not the only recent London hire - the fund is also understood to be recruiting Frank Flight, a VP on Goldman Sachs' London rates desk.

Brevan Howard is expanding under new chief executive Aron Landy, who was appointed by Alan Howard in 2019. Last year's recruits included talent scouts to add new portfolio manager talent. The fund has also been observed hiring new technologists alongside its new portfolio managers.

NatWest is a popular source of macro trading talent. BlueCrest hired Kunal Mistry from there in January.

