FinancialApparently you can enjoy your life as banker. Huh.

The Singaporean bank where gamers and K-pop fans can thrive

by Zeno Toulon
4 hours ago
2 minute read
The Singaporean bank where gamers and K-pop fans can thrive

If you're looking to get into banking, but you don't want to work for a stodgy team that represents - say - industrials or automotive companies, there is an alternative. Raine Group, the boutique firm currently setting up an office in Singapore, represents independent music labels, gaming companies, and football clubs like Manchester United.

It also seems to be a pretty ok place to work. Online posts describe it as “awesome”, calling the culture “great”, and stating that you can watch sports in the office. It’s not a “"2 years and out" type firm”, says one employee. Another notes that Raine “expects their people to stay for the long haul.”

Adeline Ahn, Raine’s newest associate in Singapore confirms the rumours. Raine is a good place to work and the deals are interesting, says Ahn. She's a fan of "K-pop and K-contents” and gets to work on a wide variety of deals - including in the music industry. "When you are able to align your personal interests with your profession, the motivation never runs short,” she informs us.

Ahn says she works across the spectrum on “execution of live deals,” “supporting business development activities,” fund raising, campus recruiting and events. "Raine is a very flat and lean organization,” Ahn says, and one “must at times step up or down from your level… I’m learning how to switch gears quickly.”

She also admits, interestingly, that she works from 9am to 9pm – “usually” – with the caveat of a “few late nights here and there on weekdays should there be an urgent deliverable.” This tracks pretty well to what everyone knows about banking, but it’s interesting to see a banker admitting to it openly.

AUTHORZeno Toulon
