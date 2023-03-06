Goldman Sachs lost another senior European salesperson

Another top salesperson left Goldman Sachs in London.

Sources say that Jane Hodges, Goldman's co-head of European equity derivative sales and head of UK real money equity derivative sales has left the bank. It's not clear where she's going next.

Hodges spent nearly 18 years at Goldman, after joining in Australia in 2005. She moved to London in 2009 and was promoted to MD in 2017.

Goldman declined to comment on Hodges' disappearance, and she didn't respond to our request to clarify her whereabouts. Hodges is the third MD level exit from Goldman's sales team in the past week after Nohshad Shah and Ishaan Sethi left the rates sales team for Brevan Howard.

In the cases of Shah and Sethi, the exits are understood to have been prompted by poor bonuses and Shah's absence from the pre-Christmas partner list. Amir Fais, Goldman's head of emerging markets rates trading also left for a mystery hedge fund a few weeks ago. Speaking after bonuses were paid, one senior Goldman equities trader said sales bonuses in particular were "hammered" last year.

It's not clear whether Hodges also expected to be made partner last year. Her exit at Goldman will leave a whole - just 24% of the MDs promoted in 2017 were female.

