The Goldman Sachs 2022 Partner List

One of the most coveted positions in international finance has taken in a new class.
Goldman Sachs announces a new partner list every two years – a list that has gotten progressively smaller, with 84 in 2016, 69 in 2018, and 60 in 2020.
In 2022 there were 80 additions. Contrary to expectations, the intake is higher than previous years – and another round of promotions isn’t expected until 2024.
Goldman Sachs’ partners are a by-product of when the firm was legally a partnership (it went public as a corporation in 1999), but the perks are still very real. Salaries go up. You also get access to a special portion of the bonus pool to share with the 400 or so other partners.
So, who are these elite of the elite? We have the list here.
Osman Ali, New York, Global Co-Head of Quantitative Investment Strategies (QIS)
Amal Alibair, Washington, DC, Head of US Institutional Client Solutions at Goldman Sachs
Jean Altier Bohm, New York, Global Head of Managed Strategies
Frederick Baba, New York, Co-head of USD Linear Rates Trading, head of rates systematic market making
Sivasubramanian Balaji, Bengaluru, Co-Head Engineering-Bengaluru
Melissa Barrett, New York, COO Legal, Compliance and Conflicts and Global Head of Core Compliance
Pierre Benichou, New York, equity derivatives
Kerry Blum, New York
Michael Broadbery, New York, Global Head of Compliance for Global Markets at Goldman Sachs and Head of the LGBTQ+ Americas Network at Goldman Sachs
Robert Charnley, London, regulatory control
Rob Chisholm, San Francisco, managing director, TMT investment banking
Stephen Considine, London, FIG MD
Alicia Crighton, New York, prime services clearing
Aneesh Daga, London, Head of EMEA FICC Micro Sales
Ranga Dattatreya, New York, investment banking
Alexis Deladerrière, New York, Head of International Developed Markets Equity at GSAM
Jack Devaney, New York, bond trading
Kene Ejikeme, London, Head of Multi Asset Platform Sales EMEA
John Fathers, New York, Head of Consumer Technology
Zac Fletcher, Sydney, co-head of investment banking Australia and New Zealand
John Flood, New York
Kelly Galanis, New York, head of Americas financial technology banking
Gizelle George-Joseph, New York, chief operating officer for Global Investment Research (GIR)
Scot Goodman, New York, internal audit
Betsy Gorton, New York, Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Ken Grahame, New York, Global Co-Head of Chemical Investment Banking
Dinesh Gupta, Jersey City, Data Science and Machine Learning
Kay Haigh, London
Aiden Hallett, New York, TMT banking
Milan Hasecic, London
Stephanie Ivy Sanford, Los Angeles, US Institutional Sales GSAM
Lear Janiv, London EMEA IRP exotics, XVA, contingent liquidity trading
Jessica Janowitz, New York, head of US Equity Derivative Sales
Moritz Jobke, London, head of Europe, GSAM
Vanya Kasanof, New York, consumer and retail investment banking
Sarah Kiernan, New York, Head of Americas Commodities Sales and COO of Commodities
Tony Kim, London, global head of metal derivatives trading
Chloe Kipling, London, head of GSAM UK and Ireland institutional business
Jennifer Kopylov, New York, consumer and retail investment banking
Adam Lane, New York, head of US pension team, GSAM
Lia Larson, London, financial and strategic investor group
Risa Lederhandler, London, equities engineering
Naomi Leslie, New York, healthcare banker
Justin Lomheim, London, Global Co-Head of Commodities Financing and Structured Trading
Gina Lytle, San Francisco, financial and strategic investors group
Christiane Macedo, New York, head of global markets operating risk and change management
John Manzi, New York
Shahmil Merchant, London
Pooja Mishra Prahlad, New York, equity structuring Americas
Babak Molavi, London
Robert Mullane, London, Head of EMEA alternative capital markets group
Harsh Nanda, New York, head of technology private equity
Joseph Persky, New York
Raya Prabhu, New York, head of natural resources, TMT and FIG leveraged finance
Richard Privorotsky, London
Ali Raissi-Dehkordy, London, global co-head Petershill Group
Zeeshan Razzaqui, New York
Elizabeth Reed, New York, global head of equity syndicate
Christian Resch, London, GSAM Growth investor
Vanessa Resnick, New York
Fernando Rivera, New York, head of FICC Americas structuring and solutions
Faisal Shamsee, Singapore, co-head Goldman Sachs Singapore
Stephen Stites, New York
Rob Taylor, Hong Kong, regional head of credit trading and principal financing investments
Luc Teboul, New York, head of engineering for transaction banking
Troy Thornton, New York, head of Americas retail client business
Jason Tofsky, New York
Ben Wallace, New York, investment banking
Brandon Watkins, San Francisco, head of digital finance investment banking
Whitney Watson, New York, head of fixed income client portfolio management, construction & risk
Greg Watts, Alpharetta, specialty lending group
Greg Wilson, New York, head of institutional client business - GS Ayco Personal Financial Management
Ed Wittig, New York
William Wolcott, West Palm Beach, credit trading
Isaac Wong, Hong Kong, head of Asia Pacific ex Japan corporate coverage & structured product sales
Stuart Wrigley, Singapore, Alternative Capital Markets & Strategy
Rupam Yadav, New York
Jon Yarrow, London
Basak Yavuz, New York
Ryad Yousuf, London,
