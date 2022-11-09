The Goldman Sachs 2022 Partner List

One of the most coveted positions in international finance has taken in a new class.

Goldman Sachs announces a new partner list every two years – a list that has gotten progressively smaller, with 84 in 2016, 69 in 2018, and 60 in 2020.

In 2022 there were 80 additions. Contrary to expectations, the intake is higher than previous years – and another round of promotions isn’t expected until 2024.

Goldman Sachs’ partners are a by-product of when the firm was legally a partnership (it went public as a corporation in 1999), but the perks are still very real. Salaries go up. You also get access to a special portion of the bonus pool to share with the 400 or so other partners.

So, who are these elite of the elite? We have the list here.

Goldman Sachs partners – Class of 2022

Osman Ali, New York, Global Co-Head of Quantitative Investment Strategies (QIS)

Amal Alibair, Washington, DC, Head of US Institutional Client Solutions at Goldman Sachs

Jean Altier Bohm, New York, Global Head of Managed Strategies

Frederick Baba, New York, Co-head of USD Linear Rates Trading, head of rates systematic market making

Sivasubramanian Balaji, Bengaluru, Co-Head Engineering-Bengaluru

Melissa Barrett, New York, COO Legal, Compliance and Conflicts and Global Head of Core Compliance

Pierre Benichou, New York, equity derivatives

Kerry Blum, New York

Michael Broadbery, New York, Global Head of Compliance for Global Markets at Goldman Sachs and Head of the LGBTQ+ Americas Network at Goldman Sachs

Robert Charnley, London, regulatory control

Rob Chisholm, San Francisco, managing director, TMT investment banking

Stephen Considine, London, FIG MD

Alicia Crighton, New York, prime services clearing

Aneesh Daga, London, Head of EMEA FICC Micro Sales

Ranga Dattatreya, New York, investment banking

Alexis Deladerrière, New York, Head of International Developed Markets Equity at GSAM

Jack Devaney, New York, bond trading

Kene Ejikeme, London, Head of Multi Asset Platform Sales EMEA

John Fathers, New York, Head of Consumer Technology

Zac Fletcher, Sydney, co-head of investment banking Australia and New Zealand

John Flood, New York

Kelly Galanis, New York, head of Americas financial technology banking

Gizelle George-Joseph, New York, chief operating officer for Global Investment Research (GIR)

Scot Goodman, New York, internal audit

Betsy Gorton, New York, Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Ken Grahame, New York, Global Co-Head of Chemical Investment Banking

Dinesh Gupta, Jersey City, Data Science and Machine Learning

Kay Haigh, London

Aiden Hallett, New York, TMT banking

Milan Hasecic, London

Stephanie Ivy Sanford, Los Angeles, US Institutional Sales GSAM

Lear Janiv, London EMEA IRP exotics, XVA, contingent liquidity trading

Jessica Janowitz, New York, head of US Equity Derivative Sales

Moritz Jobke, London, head of Europe, GSAM

Vanya Kasanof, New York, consumer and retail investment banking

Sarah Kiernan, New York, Head of Americas Commodities Sales and COO of Commodities

Tony Kim, London, global head of metal derivatives trading

Chloe Kipling, London, head of GSAM UK and Ireland institutional business

Jennifer Kopylov, New York, consumer and retail investment banking

Adam Lane, New York, head of US pension team, GSAM

Lia Larson, London, financial and strategic investor group

Risa Lederhandler, London, equities engineering

Naomi Leslie, New York, healthcare banker

Justin Lomheim, London, Global Co-Head of Commodities Financing and Structured Trading

Gina Lytle, San Francisco, financial and strategic investors group

Christiane Macedo, New York, head of global markets operating risk and change management

John Manzi, New York

Shahmil Merchant, London

Pooja Mishra Prahlad, New York, equity structuring Americas

Babak Molavi, London

Robert Mullane, London, Head of EMEA alternative capital markets group

Harsh Nanda, New York, head of technology private equity

Joseph Persky, New York

Raya Prabhu, New York, head of natural resources, TMT and FIG leveraged finance

Richard Privorotsky, London

Ali Raissi-Dehkordy, London, global co-head Petershill Group

Zeeshan Razzaqui, New York

Elizabeth Reed, New York, global head of equity syndicate

Christian Resch, London, GSAM Growth investor

Vanessa Resnick, New York

Fernando Rivera, New York, head of FICC Americas structuring and solutions

Faisal Shamsee, Singapore, co-head Goldman Sachs Singapore

Stephen Stites, New York

Rob Taylor, Hong Kong, regional head of credit trading and principal financing investments

Luc Teboul, New York, head of engineering for transaction banking

Troy Thornton, New York, head of Americas retail client business

Jason Tofsky, New York

Ben Wallace, New York, investment banking

Brandon Watkins, San Francisco, head of digital finance investment banking

Whitney Watson, New York, head of fixed income client portfolio management, construction & risk

Greg Watts, Alpharetta, specialty lending group

Greg Wilson, New York, head of institutional client business - GS Ayco Personal Financial Management

Ed Wittig, New York

William Wolcott, West Palm Beach, credit trading

Isaac Wong, Hong Kong, head of Asia Pacific ex Japan corporate coverage & structured product sales

Stuart Wrigley, Singapore, Alternative Capital Markets & Strategy

Rupam Yadav, New York

Jon Yarrow, London

Basak Yavuz, New York

Ryad Yousuf, London,

