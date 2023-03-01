Goldman Sachs MDs seen quitting for Balyasny, Citadel post-bonuses

Goldman Sachs' markets bonuses weren't as bad as initially expected for 2022, but this isn't preventing some of its managing directors collecting a final payment before leaving for hedge funds.

Both Citadel and Balyasny have been spied hiring MDs from the firm now that bonuses are paid.

Citadel hired New York-based Francis Giannaros to be its head of research and modelling engineering in equities. Giannaros was promoted to MD in the bank’s 2021 round of promotions – and was most recently head of GS financial cloud for data, marquee portfolio analytics, and data services.

Balyasny hired New York-based Damien Courvalin as its chief commodities strategist. Courvalin was Goldman's head of energy research.

The two men had been at Goldman for around 10 and 16 years respectively, and joined as associates. Giannaros took nearly two years out to travel in 2016, but returned to Goldman after that. Speaking yesterday, Goldman CEO David Solomon said turnover at the firm this year is lower than in the past.

Goldman isn't alone in losing people to hedge funds. Ali Rauf, a Bank of America director in London, also joined Squarepoint, the quant fund, as a quantitative researcher.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)