Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
FinancialMultistrategy hedge funds are hiring from Goldman in New York.

Goldman Sachs MDs seen quitting for Balyasny, Citadel post-bonuses

by Zeno Toulon
4 hours ago
2 minute read
Goldman Sachs MDs seen quitting for Balyasny, Citadel post-bonuses

Goldman Sachs' markets bonuses weren't as bad as initially expected for 2022, but this isn't preventing some of its managing directors collecting a final payment before leaving for hedge funds.

Both Citadel and Balyasny have been spied hiring MDs from the firm now that bonuses are paid.

Citadel hired New York-based Francis Giannaros to be its head of research and modelling engineering in equities. Giannaros was promoted to MD in the bank’s 2021 round of promotions – and was most recently head of GS financial cloud for data, marquee portfolio analytics, and data services. 

Balyasny hired New York-based Damien Courvalin as its chief commodities strategist. Courvalin was Goldman's head of energy research. 

The two men had been at Goldman for around 10 and 16 years respectively, and joined as associates. Giannaros took nearly two years out to travel in 2016, but returned to Goldman after that. Speaking yesterday, Goldman CEO David Solomon said turnover at the firm this year is lower than in the past.

Goldman isn't alone in losing people to hedge funds. Ali Rauf, a Bank of America director in London, also joined Squarepoint, the quant fund, as a quantitative researcher.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Durlston Partners
Quant Developer (C++ & Python) - Prop Trading Fund - $800k
Durlston Partners
New York, United States
Durlston Partners
Principal Quantitative Developer - New York - $750k
Durlston Partners
New York, United States
Python Quantitative Developer
New York, United States
Edgworth Partners
Analyst/Associate, Infrastructure M&A and Debt Advisory
Edgworth Partners
London, United Kingdom
Senior Risk Manager - Hedge Funds
New York, United States
Analyst / Associate - Leveraged Finance Debt Advisory
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
The problem with losing your job in 2023

The problem with losing your job in 2023

Roast my CV: Has dropping out ruined my chances in finance?

Roast my CV: Has dropping out ruined my chances in finance?

Bank CEO identifies the new most important jobs in private equity

Bank CEO identifies the new most important jobs in private equity

Goldman Sachs MDs seen quitting for Balyasny, Citadel post-bonuses

Goldman Sachs MDs seen quitting for Balyasny, Citadel post-bonuses

Now Credit Suisse lost some of its most senior credit people in Paris

Now Credit Suisse lost some of its most senior credit people in Paris

Related articles

Bank CEO identifies the new most important jobs in private equity
Financial

Bank CEO identifies the new most important jobs in private equity

1 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Now Credit Suisse lost some of its most senior credit people in Paris
Financial

Now Credit Suisse lost some of its most senior credit people in Paris

1 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Deutsche Bank's new team comprises a French guy from BNP Paribas
Financial

Deutsche Bank's new team comprises a French guy from BNP Paribas

1 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The French banking boutiques you may never have heard of
Financial

The French banking boutiques you may never have heard of

1 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0