Bank of America broke its hiring freeze to hire a big trader in Paris

Bank of America has a hiring freeze, but this doesn't mean that it's stopped hiring altogether. Even while BofA moves M&A bankers into mid-market roles in the US, it's still adding senior traders in Europe.

One of those new senior traders is Driss Haj Khlifa, a top euro swaps trader at Morgan Stanley in London. Bank of America and Morgan Stanley declined to comment, but multiple sources confirmed Haj Khlifa's move. He's said to be joining BofA's Paris office in May, where he will report to Kal El-Wahab, the EMEA head of rates derivatives trading. El-Wahab joined BofA last July after a short stint at Eisler Capital and a long career at Deutsche Bank. It's probably no coincidence that Haj Khlifa previously worked for Deutsche Bank, too.

Haj Khlifa is thought to be an addition to the BofA team rather than a replacement for a previous exit. He's also thought to be a big investment for BofA, with multiple sources saying he was hired on a $2m+ package which may have been finalised before this year's hiring frigidity.

