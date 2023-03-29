Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
FinancialBank of America can still be generous when it wants.

Bank of America broke its hiring freeze to hire a big trader in Paris

by Sarah Butcher
1 hour ago
2 minute read
Bank of America broke its hiring freeze to hire a big trader in Paris

Bank of America has a hiring freeze, but this doesn't mean that it's stopped hiring altogether. Even while BofA moves M&A bankers into mid-market roles in the US, it's still adding senior traders in Europe.

One of those new senior traders is Driss Haj Khlifa, a top euro swaps trader at Morgan Stanley in London.  Bank of America and Morgan Stanley declined to comment, but multiple sources confirmed Haj Khlifa's move. He's said to be joining BofA's Paris office in May, where he will report to Kal El-Wahab, the EMEA head of rates derivatives trading.  El-Wahab joined BofA last July after a short stint at Eisler Capital and a long career at Deutsche Bank. It's probably no coincidence that Haj Khlifa previously worked for Deutsche Bank, too.

Haj Khlifa is thought to be an addition to the BofA team rather than a replacement for a previous exit. He's also thought to be a big investment for BofA, with multiple sources saying he was hired on a $2m+ package which may have been finalised before this year's hiring frigidity. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Chris Karidis on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Treliant
SACCR/RWA Project Manager / Business Analyst
Treliant
New York, United States
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Tax Manager, Leading Global Private Equity Investor, New York, USA
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
New York, United States
Treliant
Senior Business Analyst - Data Migration
Treliant
New York, United States
Treliant
Project Manager / Business Analyst
Treliant
New York, United States
State Street Corporation
Quantitative Investment Researcher, Assistant Vice President
State Street Corporation
Cambridge, United States
State Street Corporation
Information Delivery Consultant, Assistant Vice President
State Street Corporation
Boston, United States
Top Articles
Hedge fund hairstyles: the man bun question

Hedge fund hairstyles: the man bun question

Bank of America broke its hiring freeze to hire a big trader in Paris

Bank of America broke its hiring freeze to hire a big trader in Paris

The trouble with ESG jobs in finance

The trouble with ESG jobs in finance

Sergio Ermotti's UBS return: bad news for fixed income traders

Sergio Ermotti's UBS return: bad news for fixed income traders

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs pay fell, but it wasn't Goldman Sachs' fault. Ermotti returns at UBS as Michael Klein could get paid to go away

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs pay fell, but it wasn't Goldman Sachs' fault. Ermotti returns at UBS as Michael Klein could get paid to go away

Related articles

The trouble with ESG jobs in finance
Financial

The trouble with ESG jobs in finance

29 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Sergio Ermotti's UBS return: bad news for fixed income traders
Financial

Sergio Ermotti's UBS return: bad news for fixed income traders

29 Mar 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs pay fell, but it wasn't Goldman Sachs' fault. Ermotti returns at UBS as Michael Klein could get paid to go away
Financial

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs pay fell, but it wasn't Goldman Sachs' fault. Ermotti returns at UBS as Michael Klein could get paid to go away

29 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The small investment bank sniffing around top Credit Suisse staff
Financial

The small investment bank sniffing around top Credit Suisse staff

28 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1