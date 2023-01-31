Discover your dream Career
FinancialBank of America is cutting hiring, but it's also doing the right thing by people already in its process.

Hey, Bank of America is not leaving candidates hanging

by Sarah Butcher
4 hours ago
2 minute read
Like many banks, Bank of America is dialing-back on hiring in 2023. But it's doing so a little more aggressively than some rivals because - like UBS - it's not planning to make large scale layoffs. Instead, it's all about cutting costs by trimming recruitment to the bare minimum and waiting for existing staff to leave.

Speaking late last year, BofA CEO Brian Moynihan explained how the process began. Sometime in early December/late November, Moynihan said the bank reviewed all its hiring plans and declared that, "all the job openings are closed, let's start from scratch”. 

Sources inside the bank's HR team say this resulted in many thousands of job openings being removed. Two months later, although essential hiring is continuing, it's doing so at a much reduced rate.

What did this mean for people already in BofA's hiring process? The bank isn't commenting, but we understand that it's doing the right thing by them. "People who were already in the process are still active as candidates," says one insider. "They haven't been taken out of from the system, and offers that we've made verbally are still being honored."

Even so, it's probably doubly checking before resigning from any current role. - "We always tell every candidate not to resign from their current role anyway, until they pass the background checks," he adds.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Vlad Kutepov on Unsplash

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
