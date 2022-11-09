Deutsche Bank said to hire Credit Suisse's head of EMEA credit

As Credit Suisse cuts staff across Europe, some of its people are proactively going elsewhere. Diego Discepoli, the head of its global credit products business in EMEA is understood to be joining Deutsche Bank.

Neither Credit Suisse nor Deutsche Bank responded to a request to comment on Discepoli's arrival, but it's thought that he's joining DB alongside Jonathan Moore, the incredibly popular head of global credit at Credit Suisse, who joined DB as head of flow credit sales and trading earlier this year.

Along with the wide ranging cuts to the EMEA credit business, Discepoli's voluntary exit appears to have unsettled remaining members of the team. CS insiders say that Joel Kent, the new head of global credit products at CS is coming over next week to stabilize the team. The expectation is that Discepoli will be replaced by either Gabriel Erasmus or Karen Miles.

With Credit Suisse expected to make more cuts in the New Year, the danger is that other members of the London credit sales team will leave.

