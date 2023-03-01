Now Credit Suisse lost some of its most senior credit people in Paris

It's not just in London that Credit Suisse credit people are leaving. And it's not just Deutsche Bank that they're leaving for.

Sources at the Swiss bank say it's also parted company with two of its most senior credit salespeople in Paris. Benjamin Ney Davoud, the head of credit sales for France and Benelux and William Zeitlin, a VP in credit sales, are understood to have resigned this week.

Their exits follow various other credit resignations, including Lefteris Kyriacou, one of the Swiss bank's most profitable investment grade credit traders in London,

Credit Suisse isn't commenting but we understand that the exits mean that Tamsin Weaver, head of UK real money sales, now runs the UK credit business. Gian

This apparently makes Tamsin Weaver, the most senior salesperson, leading the entire UK credit sales business. French VP Gian Vito Magistro is understood to be in charge of credit in the Continental Europe region, and Corina Bjorkman heads a separate Swiss entity, which will seemingly never be part of CS First Boston.

Following Kyriacou's exit, sources say Mike Konstantinou, the co-head of investment grade credit trading, now runs the credit trading business and reports directly to Gabriel Erasmus and Joel Kent.

Meanwhile, a London-based trader who left last year has resurfaced at a French bank. FX options trader Lawrence Sharpe is now at SocGen.

