Where Credit Suisse people are finding new jobs

Even before its merger with UBS, Credit Suisse was cutting jobs. With more cuts almost certainly coming, employees of the Swiss bank are understandably apprehensive but promisingly people who've left the bank are getting rehired, and this includes juniors.

For example, Alexia Mignen, a London credit researcher at Credit Suisse has just joined Point72, the hedge fund after less than two years at the bank. And Julia Bruton has left Credit Suisse after less than a year for Santander in London, as part of its leveraged finance sales team.

More senior movers include credit salesman Martyn Rickard, who's just joined Mizuho in London as a director in UK credit sales. He joined CS in 2019 after nearly a decade at Nomura.

Opportunities aren’t just in London, either. Roland Dorp, an equities derivatives trader, moved to Milan to join Intesa Sanpaolo (as a prop trader). He joined CS in 2020 after eight years with Macquarie Group.

Plenty more Credit Suisse jobs are likely to disappear post-merger (or post-acquisition, depending on who you ask). Early indications are that CS bankers are comparatively sought-after. Hopefully this will remain the case when there are many more of them on the market.

