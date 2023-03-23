Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
PayCredit Suisse's bankers and traders are not happy.

Credit Suisse bankers reach for lawyers after bonuses cancelled

by Sarah Butcher
2 hours ago
4 minute read
Credit Suisse bankers reach for lawyers after bonuses cancelled

Credit Suisse bankers are not happy. It's not just the lack of clarity about their employment situation, it's their bonuses. Suddenly, anything deferred from before 2022 is being withheld by order of the Swiss government. 2022 bonuses that were "immediately payable" are being paid, but it's not clear what immediately payable means in this context. 

As we reported yesterday, Credit Suisse insiders say printers in the office are whirring to the sound of hundreds of pages of employment contracts being printed out. Having done this, sources say bankers are hitting the phones and calling employment lawyers. 

"There's a lot of anger," says one ex-Credit Suisse director. "A lot of talk, especially from traders about suing the firm."

The annulment of past year's deferrals is a big issue for senior Credit Suisse staff. They had $1.3bn in deferred bonuses at the end of 2022, based on a Credit Suisse share price of CHF2.76. Even if those bonuses (some of which are deferred cash) are redeemed at the CHF0.76, that's still a loss of CHF360m. For some, this will be the difference between paying and not paying mortgages and school fees.

The cancellation of Credit Suisse bonuses is in contrast to the bonuses being paid at SVB UK following its acquisition by HSBC and to the generous retention bonuses paid by Nomura to Lehman staff in 2008. 

Whether Credit Suisse bankers succeed will depend upon the small print of what are seemingly enormous documents containing bonus clauses. 

Charles Ferguson, a veteran London lawyer who has long represented traders in court cases against banks, says Credit Suisse people could have a case. "UBS is taking over Credit Suisse and as such is taking over the liabilities of Credit Suisse. This would suggest the bonuses should be paid, although the devil is obviously in the detail.” 

If the detail suggests bonuses were owed, London employment lawyer Philip Landau, says Credit Suisse bankers have two potential routes to go down in the UK. Where the amounts are reasonably self-evident, he says they can go through an employment tribunal to reclaim lost payments, but that this needs to be done promptly within three months of the due date. If the situation is more complicated, they can go through the courts, in which case they may have six years. In the latter case, individuals could club together in a class action. 

Ferguson says it would be difficult for Credit Suisse to argue that it can't afford to pay the bonuses. “If there is a firm agreement to pay amount X and is X is not paid because the company cannot afford it, you can serve a statutory demand form requiring payment within 21 days and, if the demand is ignored, you can then file a petition in the High Court to wind up the company. In the past I threatened for traders, usually it achieved the desired outcome.” 

However, Ferguson says that all bets are off if there's a clause in the contract that voids bonuses in the situation of a takeover. "I have never seen such in any contract that I have reviewed, I find it hard to believe that Credit Suisse would have foreseen the need to include such a term in its employees’ contracts,” he adds. 

For the moment, Credit Suisse employees remain employed by the bank and are unlikely to get UBS contracts until the deal is finalized later this year. Ferguson says historic bonuses could potentially be cancelled if Credit Suisse were declared insolvent and fired everyone before UBS employs them on different terms. However, past deferrals may still be owed.

There are historical precedents for employees recovering bonuses withheld following a merger. In 2013, for example, 23 former Dresdner bankers successfully sued Commerzbank for withholding millions in guaranteed bonuses that they'd been promised when Commerzbank acquired Dresdner in 2008.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

 

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Python Quantitative Developer
New York, United States
Strachan Clark
Trader - 2.5Bn+ USD AUM Hedge Fund *Requires Overnight USA hours for a year or so* - Excellent Salary and Bonus on Offer!
Strachan Clark
Hong Kong
Group Head of Investment Banking & Corporate Finance (MD)
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Selby Jennings
M&A Director / Executive Director - Dubai
Selby Jennings
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Goodman Masson
Compliance Business Analyst
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley: 2022’s recruits flop

JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley: 2022’s recruits flop

Credit Suisse bankers reach for lawyers after bonuses cancelled

Credit Suisse bankers reach for lawyers after bonuses cancelled

Top 50 global fintech companies: their hiring, valuations and pay

Top 50 global fintech companies: their hiring, valuations and pay

UBS should seduce cheap Credit Suisse bankers before they fly

UBS should seduce cheap Credit Suisse bankers before they fly

The eFinancialCareers salary and bonus survey – 2023

The eFinancialCareers salary and bonus survey – 2023

Related articles

Bonus cancellation prompts panic inside and outside Credit Suisse
Pay

Bonus cancellation prompts panic inside and outside Credit Suisse

22 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Credit Suisse bonuses have been suspended: the full text
Pay

Credit Suisse bonuses have been suspended: the full text

21 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The chart explaining what Credit Suisse bankers will lose in the UBS takeover
Pay

The chart explaining what Credit Suisse bankers will lose in the UBS takeover

19 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Deutsche Bank's top bankers' extravagant report card
Pay

Deutsche Bank's top bankers' extravagant report card

17 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1