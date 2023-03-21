Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
PayYou won't be getting your Credit Suisse deferred bonus after all then.

Credit Suisse bonuses have been suspended: the full text

by Sarah Butcher
4 hours ago
4 minute read
Credit Suisse bonuses have been suspended: the full text

Earlier today we brought you the good news that Credit Suisse bonuses were still being paid. Later today we bring you the bad news that actually they're not. It's not down to Credit Suisse. It's not down to UBS. It's the doing of the Swiss government, which has just posted the following edict on its website.

We have underlined the sections deemed of relevance. 

Bern, 21.03.2023 - The Federal Council has acknowledged that the Federal Department of Finance (FDF) is temporarily suspending certain forms of variable remuneration for Credit Suisse employees by means of an order to the bank. This measure relates to already granted but deferred remuneration for the financial years up to 2022, for example in the form of share awards. Moreover, the Federal Council has instructed the FDF to propose further measures on variable remuneration for the financial years up to 2022 and thereafter. It based this on the decisions already taken last week.

Article 10a of the Banking Act stipulates that the Federal Council shall impose remuneration-related measures if a systemically important bank is directly or indirectly granted state aid from federal funds. Based on the resolutions of 16 March 2023, the Federal Council already communicated on Sunday that it would order remuneration-related measures in accordance with Article 10a of the Banking Act (link to Sunday's press release).

On 20 March 2023, the Federal Council acknowledged that the Credit Suisse Executive Board had decided to waive its variable remuneration for the 2022 financial year. For reasons of legal certainty, the Federal Council is refraining from retroactively prohibiting already granted and immediately payable variable remuneration for Credit Suisse employees for the 2022 financial year. The aim of this is also to avoid impacting employees who did not themselves cause the crisis.

However, the Federal Council has taken note of the fact that the FDF is temporarily suspending already granted but deferred variable remuneration for the financial years up to 2022 by means of an order to Credit Suisse. The only exceptions are deferred payments that are already in the process of being paid out. Deferred variable remuneration is a variable salary component that is likewise awarded but is not paid out until a future date, e.g. share awards.

Moreover, the Federal Council has instructed the FDF to propose further measures on variable remuneration for the financial years up to 2022 and thereafter.

In other words, all deferred stock bonuses from the years prior to 2022 won't be vesting any more (this is what's also known as a clawback), unless they're in the process of being paid. But anything from 2022 itself which has already been granted and which is immediately payable is still good.

There are a few questions here...Are bonuses still being accrued for 2023 (as only recently promised)? What about deferred cash bonuses from the pre-2022 years? What does immediately payable mean? Some bonuses are due next week, but others are due April.

If you work for Credit Suisse and you know the answers, let us know in the comments box below.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Python Quantitative Developer
New York, United States
Strachan Clark
Trader - 2.5Bn+ USD AUM Hedge Fund *Requires Overnight USA hours for a year or so* - Excellent Salary and Bonus on Offer!
Strachan Clark
Hong Kong
Senior Risk Manager - Hedge Funds
New York, United States
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Operations Analyst – Major Hedge Fund – 70-85k base / 50-100% bonus
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Emerging Market Fixed Income Sales, London
London, United Kingdom
Group Head of Investment Banking & Corporate Finance (MD)
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Top Articles
Credit Suisse bonuses have been suspended: the full text

Credit Suisse bonuses have been suspended: the full text

I used ChatGPT to solve my hedge fund HackerRank problem. It didn't go well

I used ChatGPT to solve my hedge fund HackerRank problem. It didn't go well

How to get a job at Goldman Sachs, the inside track

How to get a job at Goldman Sachs, the inside track

Bitcoin soars: Are crypto firms members clubs again?

Bitcoin soars: Are crypto firms members clubs again?

What next for Michael Klein, would-be head of CS First Boston?

What next for Michael Klein, would-be head of CS First Boston?

Related articles

The chart explaining what Credit Suisse bankers will lose in the UBS takeover
Pay

The chart explaining what Credit Suisse bankers will lose in the UBS takeover

19 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Deutsche Bank's top bankers' extravagant report card
Pay

Deutsche Bank's top bankers' extravagant report card

17 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Deutsche Bank bonuses: In-depth
Pay

Deutsche Bank bonuses: In-depth

17 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
HSBC cuts London salaries 25%; Credit Suisse increases some 30%
Pay

HSBC cuts London salaries 25%; Credit Suisse increases some 30%

15 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1