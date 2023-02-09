Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
FinancialA pay cut many would be jealous of.

Perella Weinberg cut pay in 2022 – to $839k per head

by Zeno Toulon
1 hour ago
2 minute read
Perella Weinberg cut pay in 2022 – to $839k per head

Elite boutique Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) has released its fourth quarter and end of year results for 2022, and… Well, it’s all relative, but pay took a hefty cut.

Although the bank didn’t give exact headcounts, it said that it had “approximately 650 employees”, compared to the “approximately 600” of last year.

With total compensation for 2022 listed as $545m across the firm, this suggests average pay per head was “approximately” $839k. Compensation per head in 2021, with the same degree of accuracy, would have been “approximately” $1m. PWP acknowledged that a high level of compensation was necessary “to attract, motivate and retain talent.”

The trend follows fellow boutiques PJT and Evercore – both of whom increased headcount and paid less. In a statement on the results, founder Peter Weinberg called the boutique’s performance “a great testament to the firm” that in spite of a difficult operating environment it “continued to grow our partnership, our MD group and the firm.”

And indeed, the bank did grow both its partners and MD group – 14 managing directors were added over the course of the year, as were eight partners in 2022. Two more partners have been added since the start of 2023, too.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Barclays
Assistant VP, Equity Derivatives
Barclays
New York, United States
Barclays
Fraud Detection Team Manager
Barclays
Wilmington, United States
Barclays
Fraud Risk Lead
Barclays
Wilmington, United States
Barclays
Senior Full Stack Developer
Barclays
Florham Park, United States
Barclays
Syndicate AVP BAPM
Barclays
Florham Park, United States
Stanford Black
Java Developer – Hedge Fund
Stanford Black
New York, United States
Top Articles
Inside Moelis & Co.: 'Every year we work out who's not right'

Inside Moelis & Co.: 'Every year we work out who's not right'

Perella Weinberg cut pay in 2022 – to $839k per head

Perella Weinberg cut pay in 2022 – to $839k per head

Now Goldman Sachs bankers are joining commodities trading houses too

Now Goldman Sachs bankers are joining commodities trading houses too

The prop trading house expanding in Asia

The prop trading house expanding in Asia

JPMorgan's job cuts include tech staff in the investment bank

JPMorgan's job cuts include tech staff in the investment bank

Related articles

Inside Moelis & Co.: 'Every year we work out who's not right'
Financial

Inside Moelis & Co.: 'Every year we work out who's not right'

9 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Now Goldman Sachs bankers are joining commodities trading houses too
Financial

Now Goldman Sachs bankers are joining commodities trading houses too

9 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Goldman rebels are wasting their time. Credit Suisse’s curious bonus system for top performers
Financial

Morning Coffee: Goldman rebels are wasting their time. Credit Suisse’s curious bonus system for top performers

9 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
When Singaporean bankers complain, Credit Suisse listens
Financial

When Singaporean bankers complain, Credit Suisse listens

8 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0