Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
FinancialNot everyone's going to be happy at the elite boutique this year.

PJT Partners cut its bankers' pay in spite of a record year

by Zeno Toulon
5 minutes ago
2 minute read
PJT Partners cut its bankers' pay in spite of a record year

After a good Q3, Q2, and Q1, PJT Partners have posted their Q4 results. And believe it or not, things were pretty good for the boutique.

Whilst the big banks on Wall Street fought for bragging rights by posting the smallest possible losses in a difficult year – of which Bank of America “won” by only posting a 45% decline in revenues – PJT noted an 8% increase in revenue for the full year 2022 vs 2021, something that even other boutiques such as Evercore and Lazard didn’t manage.

The bank’s headcount increased by 9% throughout the year. Using the end of 2021 headcount – 833 – to estimate what the bank’s current headcount gives a range between 904 and 912, assuming the growth rate “x” can be identified as 8.5% ≤ x < 9.5%.

This indicates that PJT paid out anywhere between $734k and $740k per head. A fine pay day, no doubt, but less than the 2021 per capita pay figure of $768k.

Interestingly, we noted that PJT had a headcount of 913 at the end of Q3 – and the range suggested by today’s results means that the bank has discarded at least some of its staff in the last three months. The number of partners at the firm also increased, from 91 to 98.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
Counsel - Private Sector Investment & Treasury Operations (4975) (Base in Beijing)
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
New York, United States
9fin
Credit Analyst - New York
9fin
New York, United States
Stanford Black
C++/Python HFT Engineer
Stanford Black
New York, United States
Treliant
Senior Business Analyst - Data Migration
Treliant
New York, United States
Stanford Black
Principal C# Engineer
Stanford Black
New York, United States
Anson McCade
HFT Quant Trader/Researcher (high % splits)
Anson McCade
New York, United States
Top Articles
PJT Partners cut its bankers' pay in spite of a record year

PJT Partners cut its bankers' pay in spite of a record year

Credit Suisse's bonus delay offers further escape opportunities

Credit Suisse's bonus delay offers further escape opportunities

The fintech that just hired a HSBC MD isn't done yet

The fintech that just hired a HSBC MD isn't done yet

Deutsche Bank investment bankers might escape "strategic" cuts

Deutsche Bank investment bankers might escape "strategic" cuts

How hard is it to get a Big Four job when you graduate?

How hard is it to get a Big Four job when you graduate?

Related articles

Deutsche Bank investment bankers might escape "strategic" cuts
Financial

Deutsche Bank investment bankers might escape "strategic" cuts

7 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
How hard is it to get a Big Four job when you graduate?
Financial

How hard is it to get a Big Four job when you graduate?

7 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
BNP Paribas’ traders are (still) some of the best in the world
Financial

BNP Paribas’ traders are (still) some of the best in the world

7 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Deutsche Bank starts affair with Queen Mary
Financial

Deutsche Bank starts affair with Queen Mary

6 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0