Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
TechnologyReasons to get out of settlements and into software.

HSBC confirms it: technology is eating operations jobs in banks

by Alex McMurray
less than a minute ago
2 minute read
HSBC confirms it: technology is eating operations jobs in banks

A common thread among many banks announcing their results this quarter is an emphasis on technological advancement. Some, like Deutsche Bank and UBS are using technology to cut costs. But HSBC is cutting costs to plump up its tech bill.

HSBC's investor presentation this week revealed an exact correlation between cuts in operations spending at the bank and investment in technology, as per the chart below.

That's not all of it either, as the bank expects there to be an additional $1B in cost saves in 2023. What's driving this focal shift? Likely HSBC's new digitization strategy involving "speed, scale, resilience." The bank says it made 42% more product releases in 2022 than 2021 and that its cloud adoption went from 27% to 35%,

As technology spending is increasing at HSBC and operations spending is falling, guess where jobs are disappearing? That's right.

 

HSBC's former COO for the global banking and markets business, Nick Reed, recently identified operations alongside risk and compliance as some of the most precarious positions in banking. That appears to be correct.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Westbury Partners
C++ Low Latency Engineer (Sydney, London, or Amsterdam your location options)
Westbury Partners
New York, United States
Westbury Partners
C++ Low Latency Engineer (Sydney, London, or Amsterdam your location options)
Westbury Partners
Chicago, United States
Westbury Partners
Linux Systems Engineer - Low Latency - High Freq Trading - (Sydney, London, or Amsterdam your location options)
Westbury Partners
Chicago, United States
Westbury Partners
Linux Systems Engineer - Low Latency - High Freq Trading - (Sydney, London, or Amsterdam your location options)
Westbury Partners
New York, United States
Western Union
Senior Software Engineering Architect
Western Union
Denver, United States
Western Union
Senior Software Engineering Architect
Western Union
Denver, United States
Top Articles
HSBC confirms it: technology is eating operations jobs in banks

HSBC confirms it: technology is eating operations jobs in banks

Why top software developers are still wary of working for banks

Why top software developers are still wary of working for banks

Bank by bank, these are the hiring (and firing) plans this year

Bank by bank, these are the hiring (and firing) plans this year

Galaxy Digital's top performers spotted streaming out the door 

Galaxy Digital's top performers spotted streaming out the door 

Coinbase CEO: the "brightest young engineers" still go to crypto

Coinbase CEO: the "brightest young engineers" still go to crypto

Related articles

Why top software developers are still wary of working for banks
Technology

Why top software developers are still wary of working for banks

22 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The surprise company paying engineers more than hedge funds
Technology

The surprise company paying engineers more than hedge funds

21 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Cambridge educated doctor/medical technologist shocks with terrible pay slip
Technology

Cambridge educated doctor/medical technologist shocks with terrible pay slip

21 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Two Sigma: The chillest place to earn $400k as a graduate?
Technology

Two Sigma: The chillest place to earn $400k as a graduate?

21 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1