Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
PayIt's nice being Georges.

HSBC's most popular guy got a £1.2m bonus for 2022, despite his six month holiday

by Sarah Butcher
2 hours ago
3 minute read
HSBC's most popular guy got a £1.2m bonus for 2022, despite his six month holiday

We already knew that Georges Elhedery had a pretty fine time in 2022. In January, Georges, who previously ran HSBC's investment bank, embarked upon a six-month sabbatical which was all about personal growth and personal interests and involved learning a bit of Mandarin. When he returned, he didn't surface until September, at which point he eased back into work with some projects and a bit of travel to Asia before being anointed CFO (starting Jan) and the heir apparent to CEO Noel Quinn in October. 

In most photos of Georges, he is smiling. This is possibly what happens when you take six months off work to grow your person. But it probably helps that Georges was well paid during the period when he was actually working last year.

Today's annual report from HSBC reveals that Georges received a long term incentive plan (LTI) award of £1,248,000 (160% of salary), "in respect of his performance for 2022 when he was not an executive director." The implication is that this covered - at most - the six months he was not on sabbatical.

If Georges receives another 160% bonus this year, he'll be paid £2m for 2023 on the back of his £780k salary as CFO. Elhedery, who is a graduate of École Polytechnique in Paris has a markets background and hasn't been a CFO before, but HSBC says the board has 'put in place a tailored development and support plan' for him in his new role.

As we reported earlier, HSBC cut the average bonus for its material risk-takers by nearly 20% this year. However, the bank said today that its highest performers "received meaningful variable pay increases" compared to 2021. 

The bank revealed today that its program of job cuts has dwindled to almost nothing. At the end of last year, it had 219,199 employees, down just 498 on December 2021. - HSBC is less than halfway through the 35,000 job cuts it promised in 2020 and clearly isn't going much further. It is, however, chopping some highly paid heads: one individual last year received $2.2m in severance. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
Human Resources Analyst
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
New York, United States
State Street Corporation
Information Delivery Consultant, Assistant Vice President
State Street Corporation
Boston, United States
State Street Corporation
Quantitative Investment Researcher, Assistant Vice President
State Street Corporation
Cambridge, United States
State Street Corporation
Settlement Operations, Global Markets -Senior Associate
State Street Corporation
Boston, United States
Capital Markets Executive Search
Quantitative Developer - $25bn Hedge Fund
Capital Markets Executive Search
New York, United States
Barclays
AVP TTRO Transformation
Barclays
Florham Park, United States
Top Articles
"Bill Winters should have been CEO of Credit Suisse"

"Bill Winters should have been CEO of Credit Suisse"

How London’s private equity professionals pay less tax on carried interest

How London’s private equity professionals pay less tax on carried interest

HSBC's most popular guy got a £1.2m bonus for 2022, despite his six month holiday

HSBC's most popular guy got a £1.2m bonus for 2022, despite his six month holiday

JPMorgan is opening a new crypto lab in Greece

JPMorgan is opening a new crypto lab in Greece

Ripple and Binance: The frontrunners in the crypto intern market

Ripple and Binance: The frontrunners in the crypto intern market

Related articles

How London’s private equity professionals pay less tax on carried interest
Pay

How London’s private equity professionals pay less tax on carried interest

21 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
At Credit Suisse, a suspicion that markets MDs were squeezed to pay bankers
Pay

At Credit Suisse, a suspicion that markets MDs were squeezed to pay bankers

20 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
NatWest Markets' traders are getting a 30% pay rise after a quietly strong year
Pay

NatWest Markets' traders are getting a 30% pay rise after a quietly strong year

17 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Credit Suisse banking MD bonuses are surprisingly OK
Pay

Credit Suisse banking MD bonuses are surprisingly OK

17 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2