FinancialDBS has been hiring in London.

A Singaporean bank is the latest to benefit from Mizuho's loss

by Zeno Toulon
3 hours ago
2 minute read
A Singaporean bank is the latest to benefit from Mizuho's loss

DBS is the latest bank to take some of Mizuho’s trading talent in London.

The Singaporean bank hired Julian Moosuddee in London to join its institutional fixed income sales team. Moosuddee was Mizuho’s head of interest rate sales in EMEA, joining the bank back in 2021 after a stint in Mauritius for Barclays.

Mizuho's rates team has undergone various changes. Traders were let go a in June 2022 after a spate of hiring. In November 2022, the bank recruited a new head of rates derivatives trading in Europe in the form of Tico Hakobian from ANZ in New York.  It's not clear why Moosuddee quit, or whether he was pushed.

DBS operates a small trading operation in London and has most of its markets professionals in Singapore. Paul Fraser, a former BNP Paribas MD in Singapore started the bank's trading presence in London in 2015. Qassim Qureshi joined in 2019 from SocGen as DBS' head of treasury and markets trading in the UK. Both men have a rates background. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

AUTHORZeno Toulon
