Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
FinancialPeople are said to welcome the opportunity for a clean break.

Credit Suisse is paying bonuses tomorrow, cutting jobs today

by Sarah Butcher
1 minute ago
2 minute read
Credit Suisse is paying bonuses tomorrow, cutting jobs today

Tomorrow is Credit Suisse bonus day. Today, the Swiss bank is making one more round of job cuts before awarding its greatly diminished payouts for 2022.  

The cuts are expected to hit the remains of Credit Suisse's securitized products group (SPG). 

Key Credit Suisse people, including Jay Kim - the former head of Credit Suisse's fixed income credit products business - are moving across to the new securitization business being formed by Apollo, which purchased elements of the SPG. Another 20 Credit Suisse securitized product traders are moving to Mizuho on generous bonuses. Many of the remainder are being cut today, while a rump will seemingly remain to run the business down.

Credit Suisse declined to comment on the cuts. 

Sources say that Patrick Remmert, a Credit Suisse managing director in New York City who has been at the bank since 1996 is tasked with running the SPG down. Individuals expected to leave include George Tasolides, an MD in securitized product sales; Todd Macnamara and Andrew McLaughlin, directors in structured product sales; and Joe Cesare, an MD who joined in 2010.

Many are said to be pleased to let go. Credit Suisse is in the process of cutting 9,000 jobs before 2025. People who are let go by the bank don't have to repay cash bonuses, which are clawed back - plus income tax - from anyone who leaves voluntarily within a three-year period. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for family-friendy jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Barclays
Speech Insight Analyst
Barclays
Henderson, United States
Barclays
Procurement Lead
Barclays
Florham Park, United States
Barclays
VP - Forecasting, Model Mgmt. & Analysis
Barclays
New York, United States
Barclays
VP Reputation Risk Governance
Barclays
New York, United States
Barclays
Compliance Manager - Global Surveillance and Transaction Monitoring (AVP)
Barclays
Florham Park, United States
Barclays
KYC Operations Analyst
Barclays
Wilmington, United States
Top Articles
Credit Suisse is paying bonuses tomorrow, cutting jobs today

Credit Suisse is paying bonuses tomorrow, cutting jobs today

Equity researchers suffering in "car crash" job market

Equity researchers suffering in "car crash" job market

Morning Coffee: Ex-JPMorgan banker's awkward vision of Goldman Sachs' future. Hedge funds may not be doing so well now

Morning Coffee: Ex-JPMorgan banker's awkward vision of Goldman Sachs' future. Hedge funds may not be doing so well now

The "awesome" boutique expanding in Asia this year

The "awesome" boutique expanding in Asia this year

The finance and tech people getting the April boot in NYC

The finance and tech people getting the April boot in NYC

Related articles

Credit Suisse bankers have Apollo contracts, and queries
Financial

Credit Suisse bankers have Apollo contracts, and queries

23 Dec 2022
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Equity researchers suffering in "car crash" job market
Financial

Equity researchers suffering in "car crash" job market

6 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Ex-JPMorgan banker's awkward vision of Goldman Sachs' future. Hedge funds may not be doing so well now
Financial

Morning Coffee: Ex-JPMorgan banker's awkward vision of Goldman Sachs' future. Hedge funds may not be doing so well now

6 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The finance and tech people getting the April boot in NYC
Financial

The finance and tech people getting the April boot in NYC

3 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0