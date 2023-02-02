Discover your dream Career
PayHey, it's ok at Mizuho.

Credit Suisse traders at Mizuho said to be all cheerful about pay

by Sarah Butcher
2 hours ago
Credit Suisse traders at Mizuho said to be all cheerful about pay

When it became apparent that Apollo might not want to hire everyone in Credit Suisse's securitized products group and that some of them would probably be moving to Japanese bank Mizuho instead, we understand that it caused a bit of an upset. 

Apollo Global Management is, after all, a large buy-side firm with a reputation for paying extremely generously. Mizuho is a Japanese bank, and Japanese banks don't always pay well and aren't generally considered as impressive on a resume.

We understand, however, that that concerns about Mizuho may have been misplaced. Twenty Credit Suisse securitization traders moved to the Japanese bank in New York earlier this month, and sources say they were more than happy with the incentives they received to do so.

Mizuho declined to comment on how much it paid its ex-CS people. We understand that they were amply compensated for the loss of their Credit Suisse bonuses, based on the bonuses Credit Suisse paid them in 2020 and 2021, when times were good(ish). 

Given times are now bad at Credit Suisse and that 2022 bonuses are likely to be a lot lower, the Mizuho migrants appear to have dodged a bullet. They could even be more fortunate than colleagues at the Apollo business, thought to be called Atlas, who have reportedly signed contracts implying that they'll have to wait until 2024 for the true bounty of their new employer, and that this won't be forthcoming if they happen to be let go in the meantime.

The good feelings surrounding Mizuho are fanned by today's results from the Japanese bank. Mizuho says it's focused on growing its sales and trading business in the US and Asia. It now intends to develop a derivatives business in Asia as part of its plan to develop a corporate and investment bank, "tailored for [the] Asian market."

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Dan Cook on Unsplash

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
