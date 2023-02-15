Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
FinancialBarclays is still sort of bullish.

Barclays vows to keep hiring "selectively" for its investment bank

by Sarah Butcher
7 hours ago
3 minute read
Barclays vows to keep hiring "selectively" for its investment bank

Barclays revealed today that profits at its corporate and investment bank (CIB) were down 41% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2022. The return on equity in the business shrivelled to 5.4%, which is below the cost of capital, but the bank plans to keep on recruiting all the same. 

Speaking during today's investor call, Barclays' CFO Anna Cross said Barclays will continue to invest in both people and technology for its global markets and banking divisions and will hire talent "selectively" in the sectors it deems "appropriate for the future."

Barclays' annual report explained which sectors these are, stating that: "Investment Banking continues to invest in high-priority sectors, particularly in healthcare and in technology in the US and Europe." In markets, it says Barclays will continue to invest in prime brokerage, financing solutions, securitized products, emerging markets and parts of the rates and FX (macro business), alongside "electronic trading-led business... low touch and machine learning capabilities to drive efficiency and scale." Like UBS and Deutsche Bank, it's also busy "simplifying systems architecture."

As we noted earlier, Barclays has already been spied hiring credit traders in 2023. However, its head of European rates strategy quit for Millennium before bonuses were paid and Anil Atluri its head of global macro and securitized products distribution, left for Deutsche Bank in January. 

Barclays' appetite for ongoing recruitment is a contrast to rivals like Bank of America that have slowed hiring in an effort to reduce headcount. The bank cut juniors in November last year and there were fears that another round of cuts would happen before bonuses. These haven't been forthcoming.  "We fired one underperformer and that's about it," says one London banker, "But there might be deeper cuts in Q2 if revenues don't rebound."

Cross said today the pipeline of investment banking deals is strong but that for it to be monetised there will need to be a period of economic stability and that there are few signs of this yet. There are a few green shoots in the investment grade debt markets, she added, but nothing significant. Barclays registered £335m in writedowns on its leveraged loan portfolio last year, and Cross said leveraged finance commitments are being managed down and that the bank's appetite for risk was "somewhat curtailed." 

While Barclays' enthusiasm for ongoing recruitment is reassuring in the circumstances, it's more muted than this time last year. In March 2022, then-co-head of investment banking Jean Francois Astier was declaring that M&A activity was "going to remain very high and very intense … all around the world.” Barclays was on a “hiring spree” which involved adding people “at all levels,” he proclaimed. Astier was recently moved into a different role within the bank and Barclays appointed two new heads of the division. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Pearse Partners
Hedge Fund Equity L/S Analyst
Pearse Partners
London, United Kingdom
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader assistant - Global Hedge Fund - Fully remote / Hybrid working model - Large comp package
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Python Quantitative Developer
New York, United States
Durlston Partners
Quant Developer (C++ & Python) - Prop Trading Fund - $800k
Durlston Partners
New York, United States
Selby Jennings Investment Banking
Investment Banking FIG M&A Analyst 1-2 Elite Boutique
Selby Jennings Investment Banking
London, United Kingdom
Goodman Masson
Natural Resources M&A (Senior Analyst to Associate 2)- leading global investment bank
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Millennium is building a team of Python quants in Miami

Millennium is building a team of Python quants in Miami

"The market is full of middle-aged white heterosexual male bankers who can't find new jobs"

"The market is full of middle-aged white heterosexual male bankers who can't find new jobs"

How a Goldman Sachs VP from Michigan wrote a best seller

How a Goldman Sachs VP from Michigan wrote a best seller

Banks are still busy hiring data and digital transformation expertise

Banks are still busy hiring data and digital transformation expertise

Laser Digital: the Nomura spinout that's the new place to work in crypto

Laser Digital: the Nomura spinout that's the new place to work in crypto

Related articles

"The market is full of middle-aged white heterosexual male bankers who can't find new jobs"
Financial

"The market is full of middle-aged white heterosexual male bankers who can't find new jobs"

15 Feb 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
0
How a Goldman Sachs VP from Michigan wrote a best seller
Financial

How a Goldman Sachs VP from Michigan wrote a best seller

15 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morgan Stanley & others still hiring macro traders after epic 2022
Financial

Morgan Stanley & others still hiring macro traders after epic 2022

15 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs’ “fixer” is hiring, not firing. The top banker who earns less than a first-year associate
Financial

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs’ “fixer” is hiring, not firing. The top banker who earns less than a first-year associate

15 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1