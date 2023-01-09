Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay
1
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
TechnologyOne quant has his say on the two languages

"Used properly, Python is not slower than C++"

by Chuck White
3 hours ago
2 minute read
"Used properly, Python is not slower than C++"

When it comes to writing quick and effective code, it's a matter of programming concepts and of libraries, not of language. 

C++ is probably one of the "purest" object oriented language used by quants today. It's got a number of concepts like multiple inheritance that can be incredibly powerful. But I've seen people using it as a procedural language as well, and that's not really helpful.

Python is far from just a great prototyping language. Its key strength is its extensive and powerful libraries used for numerical and statistical calculations. For example, I can generate a VaR timeseries in but a single line.

As with C++, you can do horrible things to it - programmers from an IT background keep iterating over matrices instead of using vectorized functions. Used properly, it is not materially slower than C++.

Neither language comes without risks either. For Python it's a lack of strong typing whereas C++ has the unique capability of producing memory leaks.

What makes Python stand out to me however is the ability to use the same language throught the quantitative process, all the way from research to production. If I can get my hands on some top-notch C++ quants, great. If I have to choose between the risk of weak typing and IT guys recoding models in C++ without a clue what they are doing, I will choose weak typing any day.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters and find a career in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by cottonbro studio: https://www.pexels.com/photo/hands-typing-on-a-laptop-keyboard-5483149/

author-card-avatar
AUTHORChuck White Insider Comment
1 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • To
    Tom London
    1 hour ago

    Thanks for copying my comment at https://www.efinancialcareers.co.uk/news/finance/python-vs-c - but maybe quoting the source...

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Pearse Partners
Hedge Fund Equity L/S Analyst
Pearse Partners
London, United Kingdom
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
2023 Investment Graduate Rotation Program
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Who's the mystery Chinese quant making $23m?

Who's the mystery Chinese quant making $23m?

"Used properly, Python is not slower than C++"

"Used properly, Python is not slower than C++"

Deutsche Bank's big Barclays hire a warning to banks cutting bonuses

Deutsche Bank's big Barclays hire a warning to banks cutting bonuses

Now HSBC cut its London head of leveraged finance

Now HSBC cut its London head of leveraged finance

This is how much Palantir will pay you in London

This is how much Palantir will pay you in London

Related articles

The future of C++ algorithmic trading is a technique from 1958
Technology

The future of C++ algorithmic trading is a technique from 1958

12 Oct 2022
comment icon
0
like icon
0
"Are my 17+years of C++ experience not enough?"
Technology

"Are my 17+years of C++ experience not enough?"

4 Nov 2022
comment icon
18
like icon
0
The pool of talented C++ developers is running dry
Technology

The pool of talented C++ developers is running dry

21 Dec 2022
comment icon
29
like icon
1
The biggest banking technologists to move jobs already in 2023
Technology

The biggest banking technologists to move jobs already in 2023

6 Jan 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1