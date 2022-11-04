"Are my 17+years of C++ experience not enough?"

I recently read an article on eFinancialCareers titled "The pool of talented C++ developers is running dry". I don't believe it tells the whole story. I think there is another reason the article failed to touch on: the unrealistic demands of these companies. To be blunt, they're too picky. What do I mean by this? Let me explain.

I am a pretty good C++ engineer from one of the most demanding industries out there. I am an embedded software engineer in avionics and defense to be exact. You might think that would command some respect, but just because I lack experience in AWS or Azure, peripheral items, I suffer. By placing these in the job requirements, developers like me are unable to even have a chance at an interview.

I've been searching for a C++ development role in finance. I've been applying for jobs across the internet, but everytime I apply for one of these positions I get an automated system that poses a number of requirements questions. These systems are intended to weed out all applicants who may indeed be good engineers but fail to check every other box expected of the finance industry. They are missing out on good engineers and pretending that they don't exist.

C++ is a very powerful language, that's why these companies use it. However, an engineer needs to be pretty good to take full advantage of it. I've been using C++ for decades, are my 17 years of experience not good enough for them? If that's the case, they will continue to struggle for a long time and miss on talented engineers like me.

I simply wished to provide an additional perspective missing from the initial article. I would really love to work for these fintech companies only if they would give me a chance. There is plenty of talent out there and the pool is certainly not drying up, they just need to be brave enough to take the dive.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo: eFinancialCareers/Dall-e