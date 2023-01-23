Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
AdviceThe "superpower" for graduates, revealed.

How to get into private equity according to a managing partner

by Alex McMurray
5 hours ago
3 minute read
How to get into private equity according to a managing partner

For many London School of Economics (LSE) students, private equity is the end goal. But as private equity hiring evolves, it can be unclear of the ‘correct’ path to take to get there.

At the school’s Alternative Investments Conference today, a managing partner at a large private equity firm gave some insight into how different paths can lead you to success. Their identity and affiliation is protected by Chatham House rules.

The traditional route into private equity involved two or three years in the analyst program of a major investment bank, followed by a top MBA, followed by a job as a private equity partner. Recently, though, top private equity firms (eg. Blackstone) have begun training their own graduates. Mid-market firms in the UK hire accountants. But the partner in question, said there's a third way into PE: consulting.

Consulting can be a good grounding for private equity careers. It “gives you that invincible confidence as a young person being put in a room with experienced people. You see what real companies do and what the challenges are, rather than the PowerPoint or Excel version of that,” he said. 

But the perfect candidate has something extra again. The partner said his ideal recruit is someone who “has worked a few years in consulting, then two years in banking. Maybe McKinsey then Morgan Stanley then left to start a company and failed but learned a hell of a lot.”

Pigeonholing yourself into one pre-PE role can have its drawbacks. Only ever working for an investment bank means “you end up working a lot in the office and don’t get a lot of customer interaction,” he added. 

He suggested that if you want to work in private equity, then what you study is less important than how you study it. While studying economics and finance, the partner said, “I didn’t learn any new or valuable stuff. The thing I learned most there was working in teams with a really random set of people.”

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
2023 Investment Graduate Rotation Program
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
London, United Kingdom
Pearse Partners
Hedge Fund Equity L/S Analyst
Pearse Partners
London, United Kingdom
Fourier Ltd
Junior Quantitative Researcher
Fourier Ltd
London, United Kingdom
Python Quantitative Developer
New York, United States
Metis Search
Analyst & Associate - Elite Boutique Investment Bank - Infrastructure & Energy M&A
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
JK Barnes
Quantitative Researcher
JK Barnes
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Quantifying Balyasny's big hedge fund hiring last year

Quantifying Balyasny's big hedge fund hiring last year

Can ChatGPT write your Goldman Sachs cover letter?

Can ChatGPT write your Goldman Sachs cover letter?

How to get a Venture Capital job: Know about AI

How to get a Venture Capital job: Know about AI

Deutsche Bank bonuses vindicate Credit Suisse traders' moves

Deutsche Bank bonuses vindicate Credit Suisse traders' moves

How to get into private equity according to a managing partner

How to get into private equity according to a managing partner

Related articles

How to get a Venture Capital job: Know about AI
Advice

How to get a Venture Capital job: Know about AI

23 Jan 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Technologists, hone your competitive edge through investment insights
Advice

Technologists, hone your competitive edge through investment insights

16 Jan 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The art of the finance CV in a crowded market
Advice

The art of the finance CV in a crowded market

16 Jan 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Morning Coffee: How to make managing director at Morgan Stanley. Sam Bankman Fried suggests a colleague was an idiot
Advice

Morning Coffee: How to make managing director at Morgan Stanley. Sam Bankman Fried suggests a colleague was an idiot

13 Jan 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
2