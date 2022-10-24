Blackstone's graduate program is expanding in Europe. Good luck

Blackstone, one of the world’s largest private equity funds, is expanding in Europe and has plans for a new and bigger office in London.

As it grows, it's hiring more students. Blackstone is one of the few alternative investment companies big enough to recruit students straight from universities and colleges.

Jessica Munde, an assistant VP of HR at Blackstone, said the firm has long relied on its graduate recruits. “Senior leaders joined as interns or analysts, and their experience has shaped so much of how Blackstone is today.”

Blackstone’s EMEA intake mostly go into analyst roles with investment groups, with a number of middle office roles also known to take graduates. New this year will be internships attached to real estate.

While Blackstone's scheme can obviate the need to start your career in investment banking and switch into private equity, it's not at all easy to get onto. The company has a very small graduate scheme intake. Blackstone doesn’t disclose exact numbers, but it was believed to be around 100 in 2020, miniscule compared to other major financial institutions – that same year, Goldman took around 3,300 students as interns.

The tiny intake – which has an estimated 150 people competing for each role – as well as the huge pay packets (nearly $2m per partner, and over $400k per non-partner), is comprised of the future elite of the financial services industry.

How do you get a graduate job at Blackstone?

The application process involves a Pymetrics test – which measure cognitive ability and mental attributes – as well as interviews with Blackstone employees at various levels of seniority.

Munde said they look for “different perspectives and ways of approaching the process. In terms of specific skills, in addition to strong analytical and quantitative skills, we look for candidates that show strong communication skills, have good judgment and work as collaborative team players.”

Blackstone graduate jobs in Europe for 2023:

Summer Analyst program

A 10-week program for those in junior year of college, third year of university, or first year of business school. European applications due in November – details here

2023 Analyst Program

For last year undergraduates and second year business school students with graduation date expected in spring. Applications must be made here

Future Women Leaders Program

A London opportunity for women in their first or second year of university. Networking, skill building, and learning about the industry. Apply here

2023 Spring Insight Program

A 4-day opportunity for first- and second-year students to get exposure to Blackstone. Networking, skill building, and learning about the industry. Also, an opportunity to jump start an internship application. Details here

