Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
FintechAn expert in expansion exits FAANG for fintech

The London Meta director that just moved into fintech

by Alex McMurray
5 hours ago
2 minute read
The London Meta director that just moved into fintech

Tide, the banking fintech platform has announced its first ever chief product officer: Vinay Ramani.

Tide was established in 2015, so appointing a CPO now seems curious, especially given the prevalence of senior product roles within the firm. Ramani arrives to a ready-made team: in the latter half of 2022, Tide brought in Virgin Media alumni Jason Pantelis and Ravi Jakhoda, founder of startups Coupay and iConnect.

Ramani has quite the resume. He's held senior product positions at both Google and Uber. He was at Meta for two years and claims to have "Led London Site wide initiatives" and "Owned strategy and product execution for advertiser products." During his last nine months there he shifted to AR dev tools with an emphasis on distribution and monetization.

CEO Oliver Prill noted that it wasn't just Ramani's "laser focus on product development", that secured him the position, but his "knowledge of international expansion" as the firm launches a live app in India. His role at Uber was head of product for emerging markets .

Needless to say, Ramani's fintech moves comes as Meta is cutting 11,000 jobs. He doesn't appear to have been impacted; he does appear to have decided fintech might be a better bet. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
2023 Investment Graduate Rotation Program
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
London, United Kingdom
Pearse Partners
Hedge Fund Equity L/S Analyst
Pearse Partners
London, United Kingdom
Caxton
Macro Execution Trader
Caxton
London, United Kingdom
BH-DG Systematic Trading
Junior Execution Trader
BH-DG Systematic Trading
London, United Kingdom
Eton Clarke
EUR Financials Credit Trading - London
Eton Clarke
London, United Kingdom
Financial Services
Portfolio Manager - Director
Financial Services
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
This ex-UBS MD is building a high yield trading team in New York

This ex-UBS MD is building a high yield trading team in New York

Top 10 London fintechs: the best firms for salaries and culture

Top 10 London fintechs: the best firms for salaries and culture

Goldman Sachs insiders' advice on being laid off: don't rest

Goldman Sachs insiders' advice on being laid off: don't rest

Goldman Sachs MDs have been leaving pre-cuts and bonuses

Goldman Sachs MDs have been leaving pre-cuts and bonuses

BofA's bankers were the kings of 2022

BofA's bankers were the kings of 2022

Related articles

Two veteran banking technologists just jumped ship to FAANG
Technology

Two veteran banking technologists just jumped ship to FAANG

12 Dec 2022
comment icon
0
like icon
3
1200+ tech engineers flood New York as Twitter and Meta cut
Technology

1200+ tech engineers flood New York as Twitter and Meta cut

28 Nov 2022
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Technology jobs in finance in 2022: appraising the past year
Technology

Technology jobs in finance in 2022: appraising the past year

21 Dec 2022
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Top 10 London fintechs: the best firms for salaries and culture
Fintech

Top 10 London fintechs: the best firms for salaries and culture

11 Jan 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1