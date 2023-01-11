The London Meta director that just moved into fintech

Tide, the banking fintech platform has announced its first ever chief product officer: Vinay Ramani.

Tide was established in 2015, so appointing a CPO now seems curious, especially given the prevalence of senior product roles within the firm. Ramani arrives to a ready-made team: in the latter half of 2022, Tide brought in Virgin Media alumni Jason Pantelis and Ravi Jakhoda, founder of startups Coupay and iConnect.

Ramani has quite the resume. He's held senior product positions at both Google and Uber. He was at Meta for two years and claims to have "Led London Site wide initiatives" and "Owned strategy and product execution for advertiser products." During his last nine months there he shifted to AR dev tools with an emphasis on distribution and monetization.

CEO Oliver Prill noted that it wasn't just Ramani's "laser focus on product development", that secured him the position, but his "knowledge of international expansion" as the firm launches a live app in India. His role at Uber was head of product for emerging markets .

Needless to say, Ramani's fintech moves comes as Meta is cutting 11,000 jobs. He doesn't appear to have been impacted; he does appear to have decided fintech might be a better bet.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)