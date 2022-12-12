Discover your dream Career
Over three decades of combined experience at JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs

Two veteran banking technologists just jumped ship to FAANG

by Alex McMurray
14 hours ago
Two veteran banking technologists just jumped ship to FAANG

Layoffs have been rife in the tech industry. Meta is the big name with even bigger cuts and Amazon has also been dumping heads. Both, however, are investing in senior talent by bringing in technology stalwarts of the finance industry.

Even though it's laying people off, Meta has hired-in Goldman Sachs managing director Cameron Brien. Brien spent 12 years at the firm, mostly recently as co-head of advisor solutions. He joins Meta in Washington DC as a director of engineering with a focus on cross-integrity measurement.

Amazon hired Srinivas Nakka in New York City as the head of IT for its ads division. Nakka joins from Morgan Stanley where he worked for eight years as an executive director, latterly as head of engineering for financial crimes technology. He worked at GS for nine years previously.

Both men come with a big educational pedigree. Nakka studied machine learning at MIT. Brien studied electrical engineering and computational mathematics at Princeton.

The two moves are an indication that even though FAANG companies are cutting heads, they're still open to top financial services talent when it's available.

Alex McMurray Editor
