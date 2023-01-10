The mysterious disappearance of an MD in equity research

If McKinsey & Co. are right, the environmental social and governance (ESG) sector is the place to be in financial services. And if Deutsche Bank's CIO is right, infrastructure investment is in a new golden age. As an equity research veteran with a utilities and renewables focus, John Musk should therefore be thriving. And yet, Musk is out of his job at RBC Capital Markets.

RBC isn't commenting on the reasons for Musk's departure and nor is Musk himself, but he seemingly left shortly before Christmas and it seemingly wasn't of his own accord. After 19 years in the industry and over 11 at RBC, Musk is seemingly looking for a new job.

Musk's exit comes after RBC shaved a few senior jobs in the US in September 2022. It also comes after RBC let go of John Reed, its New York-based head of equity syndicate in early December following alleged communications that violated its compliance guidelines.

There are suggestions that Musk's exit may have been related to WhatsApp messages. However, we understand that this was not the case.

