Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on FacebookCopy link
AdviceHow to make your career sustainable.

McKinsey & Co. has seen the future of banking jobs: it's ESG

by Sarah Butcher
3 hours ago
3 minute read
McKinsey & Co. has seen the future of banking jobs: it's ESG

If you're looking for a future-proof career in financial services, you might want to take some qualifications in environmental social and governance (ESG) issues. ESG in finance, says McKinsey & Co, is where the growth is.

Today's global annual banking review from McKinsey & Co. suggests 2022 hasn't been a particularly good year for banking jobs and that 2023, 2024 and 2025 might not be great either.

Having increased at a CAGR of 16% between 2019 and 2021, McKinsey says capital markets and investment banking revenues fell 7% in 2021-2022. UK financing revenues in particular are expected to decline in the next few years; China, Asia, and Latin America are a better bet.

If you really want to insulate yourself against future shocks to banking jobs, however, McKinsey suggests migrating to ESG might be better than migrating internationally. Although issuance of sustainable debt instruments fell 17% this year amidst the general malaise, McKinsey thinks it will grow dramatically in future as sustainable debt proliferates, particularly in North America.

What are ESG jobs in finance? 

McKinsey & Co identifies a variety of different strands to sustainable finance jobs. By 2030, it thinks banks could be earning $100bn in revenues annually from these various activities.

  • The issuance of green bonds/loans which are used to fund climate and environmental projects.
  • The issuance of sustainability bonds, which are applied to environmentally sustainable outcomes.
  • The issuance of transition bonds, which are used by carbon-intensive organizations with the intention to decarbonize.
  • The issuance of social bonds, which are applied to projects promoting social welfare and creating a positive communal impact.
  • Sustainability-linked bonds/loans which are linked to sustainability performance targets. 
  • Clean energy project finance that supports clean energy projects and low emission technologies.

As the chart below shows, the most developed areas of the market so far are for green bonds and sustainability linked loans. In both cases, Europe has been the test bed, but the US is catching on. Developed Asia is still a long way behind.

While ESG related bonds and loans are driving jobs in capital markets and investment banking, McKinsey highlights plenty of other opportunities to work on sustainability across the financial services industry, both in corporate and investment banks (CIB) and retail banking and asset management.

It suggests that funding needs for a net-zero transition could exceed $4.4 trillion annually through 2030 and that green energy financing is still a largely untapped source of revenues for banks. 

If you lose your banking job in the shakeout of 2023, it's pretty clear - therefore - how to get back in the game. You need to become sustainable.

Source: McKinsey & Co

 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment anonymously on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo: eFinancialCareers/Dall-e

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on FacebookCopy link
Cancel

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
2023 Investment Graduate Rotation Program
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
London, United Kingdom
Synechron Inc.
Sr. Systems Analyst (Business)
Synechron Inc.
New York, United States
Selby Jennings
VP/Director Investment Banking
Selby Jennings
London, United Kingdom
Selby Jennings
Managing Director - Investor Relations
Selby Jennings
London, United Kingdom
Selby Jennings
Trading Assistant - Equities
Selby Jennings
London, United Kingdom
HSBC
Trader Assistant
HSBC
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Headhunters welcome hedge funds' attack on rogue candidates

Headhunters welcome hedge funds' attack on rogue candidates

McKinsey & Co. has seen the future of banking jobs: it's ESG

McKinsey & Co. has seen the future of banking jobs: it's ESG

The other US hedge fund quietly hiring for a new London office

The other US hedge fund quietly hiring for a new London office

US hedge funds are bidding up pay in Hong Kong

US hedge funds are bidding up pay in Hong Kong

Morning Coffee: “Working class hero” trader makes $2m a day. How FTX staff spent absurd amounts on food

Morning Coffee: “Working class hero” trader makes $2m a day. How FTX staff spent absurd amounts on food

Related articles

What the new partners at McKinsey & Co tell us about its strategy
Financial
What the new partners at McKinsey & Co tell us about its strategy
21 Nov 2022
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The best qualifications for ESG jobs in finance
Advice
The best qualifications for ESG jobs in finance
2 Dec 2021
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Engineer the future with Deutsche Bank in Berlin
Advice
Engineer the future with Deutsche Bank in Berlin
30 Nov 2022
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Working in finance with cancer: advice for Barclays' CEO
Advice
Working in finance with cancer: advice for Barclays' CEO
28 Nov 2022
comment icon
0
like icon
1