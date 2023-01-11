Coinbase employees don't seem too mad about getting laid off

950 Coinbase employees were laid off this week. As the second spate of layoffs in the last year, you might be expecting a bit of anger or resentment from those fired, but it's quite the opposite.

Online responses from those let go are brimming with gratitude, here are some of those posts:

Institutional account manager Felix Ouyang called his tenure "the best 18 months of my career." He's not new to crypto heartbreak, having "lost nearly all that I had accumulated in [Mt Gox's] 2014 bankruptcy"

Workplace experience manager Mai Kusayanagi similarly called her time at Coinbase," The best years of my career", adding that, "What I learned at Coinbase makes me a unique talent in the workplace management space."

Rick Estacio, head of institutional commercial legal, was four weeks into paternity leave when hit by the layoffs. Does he regret joining Coinbase? "Absolutely not." Estacio said, "it was always enjoyable and there was never a dull moment."

Amanda Fitzsimmons, director of associate general counsel, relished "the opportunity to build a world-class commercial litigation team," and will use her time off to spend it with family.

Roland Jarquio, former head of institutional sales remains "very bullish on Coinbase," and described his tenure there as "the perfect pivot from my 13 years on Wall Street."

Institutional sales manager Jan Kühne was "grateful for the opportunity to be part of this amazing company."

Director of international product marketing, Spencer Chen was determined to "look for the silver lining." He posted a picture doing so by enjoying a meal with his girlfriend.

Fearghal Duffy, a learning and development lead laid off in June reassured his compatriots that their experience at Coinbase is "priceless." He got his subsequent job at Okta within a month.

