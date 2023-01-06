The biggest banking technologists to move jobs already in 2023

With the first week of 2023 coming to a close, some technologists aren’t content to sit still in their jobs. From big banks to systematic trading firms, here are all the biggest names to move so far in 2023, and where they’re headed.

Credit Suisse MD leaves after 20 years.

20 years is a very, very long time in banking. After so long at the same place, their head of global credit technology has finally jumped ship.

Michael Juma, who joined CS in 2002 is moving to UBS, where he’ll serve as their head of principal flow trading technology.

This is one of the many big moves happening at the Swiss bank as they reshuffle their senior roster, though Juma appears to be the only significant technologist making a switch.

IBM makes new recruit after BofA gardening leave

In October 2022, Bank of America’s managing director for network services, James Walker, left the company. After a few months of gardening leave, he’s found his new home at IBM.

It’s not just at BofA that Walker’s plied his trade. He began in JPMorgan, spending a year there as a VP. After that, he spent over 6 years as a managing director at Credit Suisse, then a further 2 years as MD for Morgan Stanley.

Having previously focused on network security, automation and operations, Walker joins IBM as VP of strategy and transformation for IBM Cloud.

Hudson River’s new quant (literally) wrote the book on computational finance

Hudson River Trading has recruited a new head of macro analytics, Antoine Savine. The former chief quantitative analyst at Danske Bank spent over 9 years there and 12 years before that at BNP Paribas before that. However, he’s been involved in much more than that.

Since 2015, Savine has been a lecturer at multiple schools, starting at ESSEC Business School before teaching computational finance and machine learning at the University of Copenhagen.

Alongside that, Savine, who holds a PhD in mathematical finance, has published multiple books in the space, including ‘Modern Computational Finance: Scripting for Derivatives and xVA’ in 2021.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters and find a career in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Simon Abrams on Unsplash