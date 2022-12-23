Credit Suisse's ex-head of emerging market sales has gone to crypto

Credit Suisse doesn't want its emerging markets business anymore. When the bank announced its restructuring plan in October, emerging markets was placed into the 'wind down' category within the capital release unit. Amir Ben Gacem, the bank's head of emerging markets sales, left a few weeks previously. Today, he starts a new job; it's in crypto.

Ben Gacem is a partner and portfolio manager at Record Financial Group, an investment management firm in London's West End. Gacem is joining as a partner focused on digital assets.

It seems a curious choice in light of the implosion of FTX and doubts about the future of the crypto sector. Ben Gacem declined to comment for this article, but he's not alone in seeing a future for crypto beyond the scandals surrounding seemingly nefarious exchanges: many in the market suggest that blockchain technology and its associated assets have a future beyond the froth of the past few years.

Amir spent 10 years at Credit Suisse. Prior to that, he was at Morgan Stanley for four years and BNP Paribas for eight years. He's a graduate of the prestigious Masters course at Paris Dauphine.

