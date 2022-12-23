Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
FinancialWhen you're done with traditional finance.

Credit Suisse's ex-head of emerging market sales has gone to crypto

by Sarah Butcher
3 hours ago
2 minute read
Credit Suisse's ex-head of emerging market sales has gone to crypto

Credit Suisse doesn't want its emerging markets business anymore. When the bank announced its restructuring plan in October, emerging markets was placed into the 'wind down' category within the capital release unit. Amir Ben Gacem, the bank's head of emerging markets sales, left a few weeks previously. Today, he starts a new job; it's in crypto.

Ben Gacem is a partner and portfolio manager at Record Financial Group, an investment management firm in London's West End. Gacem is joining as a partner focused on digital assets. 

It seems a curious choice in light of the implosion of FTX and doubts about the future of the crypto sector. Ben Gacem declined to comment for this article, but he's not alone in seeing a future for crypto beyond the scandals surrounding seemingly nefarious exchanges: many in the market suggest that blockchain technology and its associated assets have a future beyond the froth of the past few years. 

Amir spent 10 years at Credit Suisse. Prior to that, he was at Morgan Stanley for four years and BNP Paribas for eight years. He's a graduate of the prestigious Masters course at Paris Dauphine.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
2023 Investment Graduate Rotation Program
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
London, United Kingdom
Pearse Partners
Hedge Fund Equity L/S Analyst
Pearse Partners
London, United Kingdom
Economist / Macro Strategist - Hedge Fund - London
London, United Kingdom
McCabe & Barton
Technology & Data Strategist - Private Equity
McCabe & Barton
London, United Kingdom
Durlston Partners
Data Scientist
Durlston Partners
London, United Kingdom
Carnegie Consulting
Senior Fund Sales / VP - Ambitious Alternative Asset Manager
Carnegie Consulting
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
The truth about working hours in banking during 2022

The truth about working hours in banking during 2022

What bankers hope for and fear in 2023

What bankers hope for and fear in 2023

Credit Suisse's ex-head of emerging market sales has gone to crypto

Credit Suisse's ex-head of emerging market sales has gone to crypto

Morning Coffee: Why Bank of America doesn't mind losing sometimes. Fear, fun and chaos in the crazy world of quant headhunting

Morning Coffee: Why Bank of America doesn't mind losing sometimes. Fear, fun and chaos in the crazy world of quant headhunting

Fintech and Crypto careers: looking back on 2022

Fintech and Crypto careers: looking back on 2022

Related articles

What bankers hope for and fear in 2023
Financial

What bankers hope for and fear in 2023

23 Dec 2022
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Why Bank of America doesn't mind losing sometimes. Fear, fun and chaos in the crazy world of quant headhunting
Financial

Morning Coffee: Why Bank of America doesn't mind losing sometimes. Fear, fun and chaos in the crazy world of quant headhunting

23 Dec 2022
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The truth about working hours in banking during 2022
Financial

The truth about working hours in banking during 2022

23 Dec 2022
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee – Banker expenses are being cut and posh restaurants are out of bounds. Top JPM banker’s sweary tirade
Financial

Morning Coffee – Banker expenses are being cut and posh restaurants are out of bounds. Top JPM banker’s sweary tirade

22 Dec 2022
comment icon
0
like icon
1