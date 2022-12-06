Discover your dream Career
FinancialNew York isn't the only city getting attention from Verition.

The hedge fund that hired JPMorgan's $100m trader

by Zeno Toulon
1 hour ago
2 minute read
The hedge fund that hired JPMorgan's $100m trader

Verition, the global hedge fund founded by Nicholas Maounis, isn’t just hiring in New York – it’s also landing new staff in London. 

We already reported last month that the fund was scooping up top talent from JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, and Deutsche Bank – not to mention other hedge funds, including Citadel and Millennium.

Some of its London portfolio manager hires include Sanjeevan Sivarajah – a trader who was promoted to MD at JPMorgan earlier this year and who is said to have generated anything between $50m and $250m in PnL in JPM's European distressed financials business. On average, Sivarajah is said to have generated $100m a year in P&L, despite working through three market crises and in three different business areas. 

Matthew Hpa also joined Verition in London this week as a Macro & FICC trader from high frequency trading firm Tower Research Capital. He spent two and half years at the fund, with stints at Tyler Capital and SocGen before that.

And Maximilian Leuschner, who joined Verition last month as a portfolio manager, previously spent 13 years at Morgan Stanley, latterly as an executive director.

Maounis, who founded Verition in 2008 with Josh Goldstein, previously founded hedge fund Amaranth – which, when it collapsed in 2006, was the known largest trading loss in corporate history.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

