The New York hedge fund hiring wildly from Goldman, JPMorgan

As the hedge fund industry increasingly pivots towards multi-strategy hedge funds, Citadel, Millennium, and Balyasny aren't the only ones recruiting.

Verition Fund Management, a New York hedge fund founded in 2008 by Nick Maounis and Josh Goldstein with $6.1bn in assets under management, was spied adding huge amounts of staff during the pandemic by Bloomberg earlier this year. That trend has continued.

By our count, the firm has added at least 11 portfolio managers in the last three months – from institutions including Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan, among others. At least another seven PMs were added over the summer.

The new Goldman and JPMorgan PMs include Sanjeevan Sivarajah, a former JPMorgan MD, as well as Sina Lashgari and Jon Paul – both former Goldman Sachs trading VPs.

Verition also hired Khalil Sekkat, a fixed income specialist from Norges Bank, Matthew Feldman, a veteran macro & fixed income PM and former MD at Citadel, and Marc Atlan, a senior portfolio manager at Millennium.

Verition currently reports having over 300 employees on its website. It has offices in Connecticut, New York, London, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Its recruitment of traders from investment banks comes as bonuses at hedge funds are expected to be better than at investment banks, which were dragged down by poor advisory & underwriting performance.

