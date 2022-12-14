JPMorgan’s Christmas present to itself: Evercore bankers

JPMorgan has added an M&A banker to its EMEA chemicals team in London – a VP from Evercore.

Maximilian Rempel joined JPM in London after four years with Evercore in the City. It's his first foray into a large US investment bank: before Evercore, he spent two and a half years with Lincoln International based in Frankfurt.

VP level moves aren't always newsworthy, but they stick out at this time of the year when hiring is rare while everyone waits for bonuses to be awarded and paid. When people do move, it's often because they had their full year's bonus bought out by the hiring bank, which is presumably what happened to Max.

JPMorgan isn’t the only bank that’s been Christmas shopping at VP level. Santander just gifted itself Phil Creed, a former direct at DC Advisory. And Financial News reported earlier this week that London investment bank Numis had also added two senior dealmakers, as well as Jefferies, who poached Credit Suisse’s Italian business head.

