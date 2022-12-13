Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
AdviceWelcome to the new class of VPs at Goldman Sachs.

How to make VP at Goldman Sachs

by Sarah Butcher
6 hours ago
3 minute read
How to make VP at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs has a lot of vice presidents: they're one of its most populous groups of employees. This week, the firm promoted a new VP class comprised of 2,500 people. That's 300 more than it promoted last year. 

Who are they? And how do you become a Goldman Sachs VP (also known as an executive director in Europe)? It's a role worth having: in New York, Goldman Sachs VPs earn between $111k and $300k in salary alone according to the H1B visa database. Bonuses are paid on top of this.

You don't need to join Goldman's graduate scheme 

When Goldman Sachs promoted its latest group of partners this year, it said 43% of them joined as campus hires. At VP level, it might be expected that campus recruits would be more significant. They're not: Goldman says that 70% of its new class of VPs have joined from elsewhere. 

It probably helps to work in multiple offices 

Goldman says 20% of its new VPs have done so, suggesting it's significant, although we don't know how this compares to non-VP promotes at the firm.

You might want to work in India

Staff at Goldman's Indian offices in Bengalaru and Hyderabad don't feature much on the partner or managing director lists, but they're disproportionately represented on the list of new VP promotions. The firm says that 23% of its new VPs are in these Indian offices and that another 11% are located elsewhere in APAC. This compares to the 1% of recently promoted partners in India and 5% of recently promoted partners in other APAC countries. 

While India is over-represented in VP promotions, the Americas are under-represented. 47% of the new VPs are in the Americas compared to 53% of partners. Goldman said 63% of its revenues in the third quarter came from the continent. 

It's quicker if you're in tech 

If you want to become a VP in Goldman Sachs' investment banking division, you'll typically have to climb the hierarchy and progress through the analyst and associate levels before you make it. Paul Malus, an archetypal VP in Goldman's US FIG (Financial Institutions Group), offering advice to financial firms, is typical of this route. However, if you're an engineer or a quant, it might be a bit quicker:  Xiaofeng Lu, a desk quant in London, only graduated with a PhD from Imperial College in 2020; Himanshu Agarwal, a VP software engineer working on Goldman's Marquee product in New York, only graduated in 2017.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Townsend Walton on Unsplash

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Oxford Knight
Trader / Portfolio Manager / 'Risk-Taker' - Trading Pod - Hedge Fund- Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
2023 Investment Graduate Rotation Program
Capstone Investment Advisors (UK) LLP
London, United Kingdom
Pearse Partners
Hedge Fund Equity L/S Analyst
Pearse Partners
London, United Kingdom
Selby Jennings
VP/Director Investment Banking
Selby Jennings
London, United Kingdom
Selby Jennings
Managing Director - Investor Relations
Selby Jennings
London, United Kingdom
Economist / Macro Strategist - Hedge Fund - London
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Citi's huge MD list includes two women on this key trading desk

Citi's huge MD list includes two women on this key trading desk

How to make VP at Goldman Sachs

How to make VP at Goldman Sachs

Sam Bankman Fried's SEC complaint: 6 things you need to know

Sam Bankman Fried's SEC complaint: 6 things you need to know

This is how much Blackstone pays its partners and the rest

This is how much Blackstone pays its partners and the rest

Analysts & MDs in banks are most worried about jobs in 2023

Analysts & MDs in banks are most worried about jobs in 2023

Related articles

What do analysts, associates, VPs, and MDs actually do in investment banks?
Advice

What do analysts, associates, VPs, and MDs actually do in investment banks?

26 Nov 2021
comment icon
1
like icon
6
"Should I sign a quant trading contract when I'm not sure about the job?"
Advice

"Should I sign a quant trading contract when I'm not sure about the job?"

9 Dec 2022
comment icon
1
like icon
2
Accounting skillsets that graduates require today to gain an edge in the competitive job market
Advice

Accounting skillsets that graduates require today to gain an edge in the competitive job market

8 Dec 2022
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Take on the metaverse with a CPA
Advice

Take on the metaverse with a CPA

12 Dec 2022
comment icon
0
like icon
0