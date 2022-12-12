Discover your dream Career
FinancialFast-changing rulebooks make for important middle office moves.

Goldman Sachs hired JPMorgan's chief lobbyist in Europe

by Zeno Toulon
4 hours ago
2 minute read
Goldman Sachs hired JPMorgan's chief lobbyist in Europe

Goldman Sachs pinched JPMorgan's top government lobbyist in Europe. 

The firm recruited Marc Rothemund, a JPMorgan MD and its head of government relations for EMEA. Rothemund spent nearly 12 years at JPMorgan before quietly joining Goldman last month. 

Government relations is essentially the lobbying arm of a bank. Its function is to be aware of - and ideally to influence - incoming legislation that could impact the way the bank operates. 

Goldman’s office of government affairs is a crucial one that “promotes constructive relations with governments and regulators,” the firm says. A fresh head of the business in London won’t go amiss with the UK government announcing the “Edinburgh reforms” last Friday, which target the financial services sector.

Rothemund isn't Goldman's only JPM hire. As the firm builds out its transaction banking business, TxB, it also hired Kevin Carmona Dominguez in London from its rival. Dominguez is a payments specialist who spent four years at JPM.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

AUTHORZeno Toulon
