Senior Credit Suisse traders are leaving in London & Singapore

If you're a rival bank that wants to hire a senior trader from Credit Suisse, now may be your time. Following last week's restructuring announcement (and even before), senior people appear to be leaving.

We understand that at least two managing directors have let the Swiss bank in recent days. In Singapore, Pawan Bhargava, head of G10 FX forwards trading is understood to have quit after 18 years. In London, Andrey Markov, head of EMEA emerging markets trading has gone. Markov joined CS in 2013 from Russian bank VTB,

It's not clear where either man is going next. However, it is reasonably clear why they've left. In its restructuring announcement last week, Credit Suisse said it is winding down its emerging markets trading and financing business and 'aligning and streamlining' areas like equities and FX.

Further departures therefore seem inevitable. One headhunter says plenty of people in the markets business are already exploring their options. Some left even before the announcement happened - Amir Ben Gacem, head of emerging markets sales, is understood to have left last month.

