Credit Suisse's new managing director list: the names

Credit Suisse has announced its new class of managing directors.

Even though “the situation has developed, not necessarily to the Credit Suisse’s advantage”, the bank has still found 183 people it wants to keep enough that a bit of title inflation won’t hurt.

With 208 nominated in 2021, 150 in 2020, and 177 in 2019, the number is hardly a shock – and roughly on par with peers such as Goldman Sachs, who promote around twice as many every two years.

MDs are the cream of a bank’s crop. The role takes around 15 years to get to, and only around 20% of those even eligible to become MDs actually do – but with salaries around $400k to $500k and bonus on top of that, it’s a greasy pole with a lot of cake at the top.

Credit Suisse's H1B visa record indicated a managing director in 2021 earned $810k in base salary with the firm - although the number was possibly an outlier. Three MDs in 2020 earned $350k a year.

Credit Suisse’s newest cake eaters as follows:

Ibrahim Alqaisi

Satoshi Amatani

Thomas Ang

John Antonakakis

Jeffrey Armstrong

Daniel Ash

Astrid Audurier

Sanjeet Aujla

Niccolo Avanzo

Sami Badri

Tim Bartel

Ryan Beaupre

Peter Bennett

Mike Bentley

Fortunat Bertheau

Christina Blaszczak

Christian Boissonnard

Arnoud Boksteijn

Juan Borchardt

Claudio Borla

Ioannis Bostantzoglou

Brian Bowden

Will Bowen

Shweta Bowles

Matthew Brady

Karl Bucher

Eugene Budovsky

Ian Campbell

Brian Carlin

Sara Carnazzi Weber

Mark Cashel

Priscila Cassandre

Yana Castagnetti

Florian Castelberg

Nadia Cattai

Chris Chadie

Sunil Challa

Peter Chan

Mansi Chawla

Edwin Choi

Shu-Min Chuang

Thomas Churton

Dimitri Cleanis

John Cockrill

Claire Corish

Simon Creek

Daniel Crowley

Jan de Vries

Derek Deas

Oliver Deutschmann

Jeremy Dunn

Darcie Eckert

George Edwards

Thomas Erdmann

Jonathan Evans

Helena Fernandez

Nils Frei

Ryan Gilmartin

Anthony Glauser

Alexander Glitz

Danny Goh

Iris Gopez

Ian Goulbourne

Fabio Graziani

Benjamin Groth

Tom Guilbride

Manoj Gupta

Francesco Gurrieri

Thomas Hall

Frauke Hammer

Faraz Haque

Usman Haque

Patrick Hasler

Ross Hellaby

Alex Herrmann

Reto Hess

Inka Hilgenstock

Mike Hill

Regula Holenstein

Thomas Hürlimann

Julien Huston

Chamil Ioussoupov

Kathrin Isch

Matt Jenkinson

Carissa Kamarys

Reema Kapadia

Faisal Kazmi

James Keenan

Andrew Kilbourn

Marijana Kircan

Akihide Kobayashi

Samir Kogar

Josephine Koh

Oliver Kok

Amrit Kolluru

Mark Koontz

David Kruck

Sandra Kühner

Ujjwal Kumar

Roger Kuster

Angie Kweh

Paul Lamb

Jeremy Lane

Alex Law

Thomas Lawler

Luca Lazzarino De Lorenzo

Robert Lecky III

Khang Nie Lee

Crystal Liao

Ted Lim

Diogo Lima

Serena Lin

Antonio Lucena De Lucena

Jonathan Lunt

Alexander Macdonald

James MacDonald

Lauren MacIntosh

Pam Mahon

Nadine Maier

Rupert McCann

Joël Meillaud

Daniel Moll

Hugo Monster

Louise Motta

James Mulford

Joseph Najjar

Jean Jane Ng

Dang Nguyen

Dominic Obaditch

Sandro Odoni

Iwan Ogink

Alan Ong

Lars Gustaf Aestan Orstadius

Sebastian Pancratz

Vinod Panikar

Hiten Patel

Viral Patel

Massimo Pedrazzini

Valentin Petrescou

Hemal Popat

Reto Portmann

Alexander Pronk

Brendan Quinn

Eduardo Rezende

Leticia Rodriguez

Jason Ruchelsman

Cristiano Russo

Reto Rüttimann

Thomas Sabol

Claire Sadowski

Nicholas Sainsbury

Gisela Sangha

Elian Sarkis

Dominic Savage

Anant Saxena

Chaitanya Shah

Joshua Shedroff

Ambar Sikka

Yahya Sisalem

Jack Siu

Agnes Tan

Richard Tarboton

Jackie Teo

Christian Thams

Antoine Thevenot

Mai Trinh-Brunswick

Rebecca Tse

Sophie van Kleef

Chris Vaz

Nicholas Wachtler

Christian Wagner

Kin Kei Wai

Benjamin Wang

Raj Warna

Christian Waser

Christian Wieser

Lucy Wong

Luiza Xavier

Murat Yarbug

Sascia Yuan

Yuan Yuan

Andrea Zanetti

Jürg Zuberbühler

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)