Credit Suisse's new managing director list: the names
Credit Suisse has announced its new class of managing directors.
Even though “the situation has developed, not necessarily to the Credit Suisse’s advantage”, the bank has still found 183 people it wants to keep enough that a bit of title inflation won’t hurt.
With 208 nominated in 2021, 150 in 2020, and 177 in 2019, the number is hardly a shock – and roughly on par with peers such as Goldman Sachs, who promote around twice as many every two years.
MDs are the cream of a bank’s crop. The role takes around 15 years to get to, and only around 20% of those even eligible to become MDs actually do – but with salaries around $400k to $500k and bonus on top of that, it’s a greasy pole with a lot of cake at the top.
Credit Suisse's H1B visa record indicated a managing director in 2021 earned $810k in base salary with the firm - although the number was possibly an outlier. Three MDs in 2020 earned $350k a year.
Credit Suisse’s newest cake eaters as follows:
Ibrahim Alqaisi
Satoshi Amatani
Thomas Ang
John Antonakakis
Jeffrey Armstrong
Daniel Ash
Astrid Audurier
Sanjeet Aujla
Niccolo Avanzo
Sami Badri
Tim Bartel
Ryan Beaupre
Peter Bennett
Mike Bentley
Fortunat Bertheau
Christina Blaszczak
Christian Boissonnard
Arnoud Boksteijn
Juan Borchardt
Claudio Borla
Ioannis Bostantzoglou
Brian Bowden
Will Bowen
Shweta Bowles
Matthew Brady
Karl Bucher
Eugene Budovsky
Ian Campbell
Brian Carlin
Sara Carnazzi Weber
Mark Cashel
Priscila Cassandre
Yana Castagnetti
Florian Castelberg
Nadia Cattai
Chris Chadie
Sunil Challa
Peter Chan
Mansi Chawla
Edwin Choi
Shu-Min Chuang
Thomas Churton
Dimitri Cleanis
John Cockrill
Claire Corish
Simon Creek
Daniel Crowley
Jan de Vries
Derek Deas
Oliver Deutschmann
Jeremy Dunn
Darcie Eckert
George Edwards
Thomas Erdmann
Jonathan Evans
Helena Fernandez
Nils Frei
Ryan Gilmartin
Anthony Glauser
Alexander Glitz
Danny Goh
Iris Gopez
Ian Goulbourne
Fabio Graziani
Benjamin Groth
Tom Guilbride
Manoj Gupta
Francesco Gurrieri
Thomas Hall
Frauke Hammer
Faraz Haque
Usman Haque
Patrick Hasler
Ross Hellaby
Alex Herrmann
Reto Hess
Inka Hilgenstock
Mike Hill
Regula Holenstein
Thomas Hürlimann
Julien Huston
Chamil Ioussoupov
Kathrin Isch
Matt Jenkinson
Carissa Kamarys
Reema Kapadia
Faisal Kazmi
James Keenan
Andrew Kilbourn
Marijana Kircan
Akihide Kobayashi
Samir Kogar
Josephine Koh
Oliver Kok
Amrit Kolluru
Mark Koontz
David Kruck
Sandra Kühner
Ujjwal Kumar
Roger Kuster
Angie Kweh
Paul Lamb
Jeremy Lane
Alex Law
Thomas Lawler
Luca Lazzarino De Lorenzo
Robert Lecky III
Khang Nie Lee
Crystal Liao
Ted Lim
Diogo Lima
Serena Lin
Antonio Lucena De Lucena
Jonathan Lunt
Alexander Macdonald
James MacDonald
Lauren MacIntosh
Pam Mahon
Nadine Maier
Rupert McCann
Joël Meillaud
Daniel Moll
Hugo Monster
Louise Motta
James Mulford
Joseph Najjar
Jean Jane Ng
Dang Nguyen
Dominic Obaditch
Sandro Odoni
Iwan Ogink
Alan Ong
Lars Gustaf Aestan Orstadius
Sebastian Pancratz
Vinod Panikar
Hiten Patel
Viral Patel
Massimo Pedrazzini
Valentin Petrescou
Hemal Popat
Reto Portmann
Alexander Pronk
Brendan Quinn
Eduardo Rezende
Leticia Rodriguez
Jason Ruchelsman
Cristiano Russo
Reto Rüttimann
Thomas Sabol
Claire Sadowski
Nicholas Sainsbury
Gisela Sangha
Elian Sarkis
Dominic Savage
Anant Saxena
Chaitanya Shah
Joshua Shedroff
Ambar Sikka
Yahya Sisalem
Jack Siu
Agnes Tan
Richard Tarboton
Jackie Teo
Christian Thams
Antoine Thevenot
Mai Trinh-Brunswick
Rebecca Tse
Sophie van Kleef
Chris Vaz
Nicholas Wachtler
Christian Wagner
Kin Kei Wai
Benjamin Wang
Raj Warna
Christian Waser
Christian Wieser
Lucy Wong
Luiza Xavier
Murat Yarbug
Sascia Yuan
Yuan Yuan
Andrea Zanetti
Jürg Zuberbühler
