UBS quietly hired a new head of lev fin trading while CS cuts

Credit Suisse may be cutting various people in its EMEA credit sales and trading team (and losing others to Deutsche Bank), but UBS is quietly strengthening its hand.

The Swiss bank has hired Shaun Barlow as head of euro leveraged finance trading and research. Barlow, who previously worked for Nomura, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, joined last month from Seaport Global, a private capital markets group.

UBS's strengthening of its team comes as Credit Suisse is clearing out various credit traders under its restructuring. Alongside the EMEA job cuts, insiders say various US people have been let go, including female MDs like Amy Emanuel and Adrienne Lucier in investment grade sales. Credit Suisse declined to comment.

