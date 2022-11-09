New Goldman Sachs partner was subject of police violence

Goldman Sachs partner list is out. It doesn't contain some of the names who were hoping to be there (there's no one from EMEA rates sales, for example), but it does 23 women and seven new black partners. And the black partners include a rates trader who shocked the bank with a testimony during the Black Lives Matter demonstrations of 2020.

In a podcast and email two years ago,Frederik Baba described how he'd been slammed against a Chicago street car by police looking for 'someone in shorts.'

"While I was confident I could have taken both in a fair fight, guns are scary so I worked to de-escalate the situation," he wrote. Being a black man means preempting state violence, he added: "I've learned how to prove I’m intelligent, to prove I’m not threatening, to prove I’m innocent after being assumed guilty."

Baba suggested that British racism is different to American racism. In the UK, you're ok if you signal that you're of the right class, he said.

This year's new partners also include Kene Ejikeme,the London-based head of multi-asset platform sales. Speaking at a town hall in 2020, Ejikeme said he was subject to daily "microaggressions" including taxis with lights on passing him by and women switching their purses to their other sides as he passes.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Michael Förtsch on Unsplash