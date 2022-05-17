A Hong Kong hedge fund is on a massive hiring spree

A Hong Kong-headquartered hedge fund is on the lookout for fresh local talent and is also plotting global expansion.

Infini, a multi-strategy head fund, is looking to hire at least ten portfolio managers in Hong Kong and has recruited a chief risk officer, who is set to join the coming weeks, according to the firm.

The planned new recruitment drive comes after the firm already increased headcount by a third last year and Infini hired five new portfolio managers including Jim Song, who is focused on global macro strategy.

Infini’s push comes after it improved performance in its Infini Master Fund by 96% last year and re-opened it to external investors.

The new portfolio managers will manage different strategies including ADRs and equity long/short covering Asia and global markets.

As well as hiring new staff in Hong Kong, Infini is also expanding across the Asia-Pacific region by launching operations Singapore and India later this year. This follows the opening of an office in in Taipei last year. It has also just recruited a quants team in the US.

Infini was founded in Hong Kong in 2015 by Tony Chin, who is also chief investment officer. In 2020, Chin offered to cover 100% of any losses in a bid to attract investors that have been avoiding the sector amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

