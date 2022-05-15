How to get a graduate ESG job in Hong Kong

If you’re a graduate living in Hong Kong and want to start a career in the fastest-growing area in finance, then there’s a new way in.

The Hong Kong Institute of Banking (HKIB) has launched a new programme offering fixed term jobs for graduates looking to work in fintech and sustainable finance

Commencing on 1 September 2022, the HKIB’s Banking Graduate Trainee Programme, which has being launched jointly with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, targets recent graduates with a bachelor’s degree or above from universities in or outside Hong Kong.

Around 30 participating banks are offering 120 entry-level jobs in the biggest growth areas for banking- fintech, green and sustainable finance, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) business.

The one-year full-time programme runs from September 1 2022 to August 31 2023 and positions are advertised directly by banks, including HSBC, Standard Chartered and UBS. You can apply by clicking on the list of participating banks here.

In addition to in-house training provided by the participating banks, the graduate trainees can pursue relevant professional qualifications (such as Enhanced Competency Framework for Banking Practitioners on Fintech) with sponsorship from their banks.

The graduate trainees may also participate in the B.E.S.T. Certificate Programme provided by HKIB and specialised training seminars organised by the HKMA for free during the first year of employment, with relevant costs fully subsidised by the HKMA.

The programme will be open for application from Hong Kong residents graduating with a bachelor’s degree or above from local universities and those outside Hong Kong in 2021 or 2022.

Banks advertising for positions are looking for applicants with well-developed language skills in English, with Cantonese and Putonghua seen as advantageous. UBS wants graduates with a degree in computer science, business administration or information systems for the fintech role, with recruits working in the bank’s Chief Digital & Information Office.

The salary of graduate trainees will be determined by the participating banks based on market terms. Participating banks are entitled to 50% reimbursement of monthly salary, subject to a cap of HK$6,000, from the HKMA for each graduate trainee for the first year.

Applications opened on May 3 and interviews take place until August with jobs starting on September 1.

