Credit Suisse's unwanted go to Goldman Sachs, crypto

What do you do after losing your job at Credit Suisse? According to one ex-prime broking professional at the Swiss bank, you give up and move on to other things. "I'm tired of the politics that come with working in an investment bank," one former member of the business wrote here last week. However, this sentiment doesn't appear to apply to everyone.

Colin Blom, a longstanding member of Credit Suisse's delta one team in the U.S., has just joined Goldman Sachs according to his LinkedIn profile. Blom worked at Credit Suisse for 18 years, but presumably found himself surplus to requirement when Credit Suisse announced it was closing its prime broking business last November. The bank is extracting itself from the business this year, and pulling out of Delta One trading everywhere but Asia.

Blom didn't respond to a query on what he's doing exactly at GS, but it's likely to be similar what he was doing for nearly two decades at CS (delta one trading). He officially left the Swiss bank last week, so he hasn't had much of a rest, although it's not clear whether he's actually at GS yet (his FINRA registration has him still at CS).

Blom isn't the only Credit Suisse person to resurface. Courtney Campbell, a former managing director on Credit Suisse's International Equity Finance has also reappeared in institutional business development at Celsius, a crypto lending platform. Campbell had the misfortune to join Credit Suisse in May 2021 after 11 years at Bank of America. She left 12 months later.

Last week, Bloomberg reported that 18 of Credit Suisse's prime broking professionals have been rehoused at Barclays in the U.S.. They include Tom Luglio, previously co-head of prime sales in the Americas.

