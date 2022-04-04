Jamie Dimon's guide to the people JPMorgan will hire in 2022

2021 was a strong year for JPMorgan and in today’s letter to shareholders, CEO Jamie Dimon has laid out the firm’s strategic priorities for the year ahead. Since the start of the pandemic, he says JPM has hired 80,000 new employees. It remains on the lookout for candidates with “guts, brains, integrity,” plus an ability to maintain professional excellence amidst challenging personal and global circumstances.

Here are six key areas the firm is hiring for.

ESG jobs and green initiatives

In 2021, JPMorgan earmarked $1 trillion for green initiatives. Today's shareholder letter positions the bank as the go-to provider of capital and advice for businesses building climate-conscious technologies. If you love the environment and want a share of the $2.5bn the firm put aside for talent out of its total $6bn 2021 expenses, JP may just be the place for you.

In-house healthcare professionals

The firm launched Morgan Health in 2021 and currently employees 20 people on its Human Resources Benefits team. The goal: help employees and their families access the best healthcare possible. JPMorgan intends to add 30 more people to the existing team and is already investing in and deploying healthcare solutions to staff in the United States.

Payments systems expertise

Over the past five years, JPMorgan has invested over $1.5bn in its payments business. The payments platform is live in 45 countries and the firm expects a double-digit market share over time. With the new additions of JPM Coin and a proprietary blockchain network called Liink, supporting hires in technology, sales and operations are likely.

Diverse candidates

JPMorgan’s 2021 managing director class promoted more women to the position than ever before. The firm is continuing its push for greater participation in the workforce by black professionals, expanding its recruiting efforts to 17 Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Last year, it hired 150 Community Home Lending Advisors to cover minority neighbourhoods and 25 “diverse” senior business consultants to offer advice to minority business owners.

Private capital

Recognising the 20-year-long trend of companies remaining private for longer, Daniel Pinto – CEO of JPMorgan’s Corporate & Investment Bank – has highlighted the significant opportunity to help private companies raise money. But it is not just multimillion-dollar start-ups they’re raising for. The Commercial Banking division is serving smaller, early-stage companies and also has similar ambitions to expand. JPM has also been building out a private capital business within its asset management division.

Cloud computing expertise

Tech, Jamie Dimon says, is what “keeps the ship in tip-top shape.” JPMorgan has spent $2.2bn building cloud-based data centres and the firm is busy “replatforming” their applications to the new systems. Cue the need for engineering, technology and developer talent to support the goal of moving 40% of their 5,000 existing apps in two years.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)