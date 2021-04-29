The full list of JPMorgan's new managing directors

JPMorgan has promoted some new managing directors. Last year, promotions were delayed and happened in July due to COVID. This year, they're back on schedule, and are up - 116 people made MD at JPMorgan's corporate and investment bank (CIB) last year; this year it's up to 134 people.
The full list is below. Financial News says 52 people have been promoted in EMEA. They include Mark Handley, the co-head of CEEMEA credit trading, Dimitri Hippocrate, the head of flow credit for France and Benelux and Filippo Finelli, the global head of commodities automated trading strategies. In the U.S., this year's promotions include Saad Chamich, the head of U.S. index forward trading.
Alongside the fact that several of this year's European promotions are outside London (Hippocrate is in France, as is Augustin d’Angerville, JPMorgan's French head of investment banking), it's notable that 31 of this year's recruits are in the investment banking division which has been thriving over the past year. "It's pretty punchy," says one European banker, noting that very few bankers were promoted in the last round.
Many of this year's new MDs are JPMorgan veterans who have worked for the bank their entire careers. Richard Plater in cash equities emerging markets technology joined the bank 20 years ago. Sean Roy, the co-head of EMEA Hedge Fund & UK Asset Management Rates Sales, joined from university 11 years ago. Khuram Saeed in London quant research has been at the bank since 2006. Only a few are recent hires - like Jens Rasmussen, the head of FIG rating advisory, who joined from HSBC in 2016.
JPMorgan's 2021 managing director list
Ankush Agarwal, global research
Soraya Ahmed, global payments
Maed Al Mesmari, global invesment banking
Meghann Altman, global investment banking
Punit Bansal, global markets
Melissa Barnes,HR
Evelyne Beduneau, finance & business management
Edward Bell, global investment banking
Mamoun Bennani, global sales and marketing
Harmeet Bharara, wholesales payments
Shormi Bhattacharya, digital and platform services
Eric Birenberg, global markets
Steve Brooks, digital and platform services
Carol Brown, digital and platform services
Nathan Brunner, global investment banking
Steven Bufferd, global investment banking
Chiara Carter, risk
Saad Chamich, global markets
Khuram Chaudhry, global research
Rohit Chauhan, digital and platform services
William Chesters, global markets
Cedric Cheung, global markets
Rifat Chowdhury, global markets
Thomas Christi, global investment banking
Danny Claudio, corporate banking and TS sales
Paulo Coimbra, global sales and marketing
Mariano Colmenar Gotor, global investment banking
Augustin D'Angerville, global investment banking
Benjamin Darnaby, global markets
Ronny Dharma, global markets
Paul Dolan, compliance, conduct and operational risk
Scott Dworshak, global investment banking
Jackie English, payments
Tom Falkemberg, securities services
Paulo Finardi, global sales and marketing
Brian Fitzsimmons, global markets
Jessica Fye, global research
Sanke Ghosh, global sales and marketing
Scott Glowinski, global investment banking
Lakshi Gopalan, digital platform services
Ariel Granoff, global investment banking
Phil Gresh, global research
Vietta Grinberg, global markets
Ashtutosh Gupta, global markets
Maansi Gupta, global investment banking
Mark Handley, global markets
Scott Hansen, global research
Matthew Harlow, global investment banking
Kristen Haupert, securities services
Filipe Heinnemann, global investment banking
Peiter Himpe, global investment banking
Krill Kondrashin, global sales and marketing
Doug Kravitz, risk
Dean Kurdyla, digital and platform services
Issam Lagbouri, global markets
Nick Lai, global research
Leo Lai, risk
Amalia Lazarus, global sales and marketing
Francesco Leuthold, global investment banking
Matt Liddell, global sales and marketing
Mark Liebling, global sales and marketing
Soo Chong Lim, global research
Maria Lobo, digital platform services
John Loffredo, finance and business management
Meliisa Lu, global investment banking
Brian Malthouse, global markets
Alifiya Mamaji, digital platform services
Lucy Mather, global sales and marketing
Carlos Mendoza, global investment banking
Michael Menzel, global investment banking
Diarmuid Moloney, digital platform services
Josh Moradfar, global investment banking
Phil Mort, cybersecurity and tech controls
Jamie Mortimore, global markets
Christina Moy, payments
Eric Nelson, global sales and marketing
Natalie Netter, global markets
Mohamed Noah, international consumer
Ahmet Odabas, finance and business management
Wei Han Ong, finance and business management
Guri Ormonroyd, corp banking and TS sales
Gokhan Ozkan global investment banking
Gabby Palmer, global sales and marketing
Piyush Parekh, international consumer
Matthew Parker Jones, wholesale payments
Stephen Pearce, global markets
Lionel Pernet, global investment banking
Prichard Plater, digital platform services
Gary Powell, credit review
Marco Prono, global investment banking
Bhavin Radia, risk
Poola Rajput, corporate banking and TS sales
Anupam Rama, global research
Srikanta Ramachandra, risk
Fred Rance, global sales and marketing
Jens Rasmussen, global investment banking
Neha Rastogi, risk
Nick Riddle, global investment banking
Alberto Rizzi, risk
Clay Robinson, global investment banking
Sean Roy, global sales and marketing
Khuram Saeed, global markets
Paul Sanctuary, digital and platform services
Fuat Savas, global investment banking
Oliver Sheldon, global investment banking
Irene Shpigelman, digital and platform services
Saad Siddiqui, global research
Glenn Silver, home lending
Justine Simeone, securities services
Amar Singh, global sales and marketing
Richard Singh, global sales and marketing
Sunny Singh, digital and platform services
William Si-Tu, global investment banking
Elana Slobodien, corporate banking and TS sales
Abby Smith, global markets
Alex Staab, global sales and marketing
Tom Summersahll, global sales and marketing
Benjamin Tan, global markets
Niamh Taylor, global sales and marketing
Jeff Teitelbaum, global sales and marketing
Kush Teotia, finance and business mangaement
Eduward Tijou, global markets
Madjid Toubai, global sales and marketing
Maheer Trivedi, global markets
Banu Ulutuncel, global markets
Glenn Valli, global markets
Anish Varghese, global sales and marketing
Alexander Voigt, global investment banking
James Walcott, global sales and marketing
Richard Walsh, global investment banking
Andy Waskow, compliance, conduct and operational risk
Craig White, digital and platform services
Scott Wilcoxen, digital and platform services
Tony Wood, compliance, conduct and operational risk
