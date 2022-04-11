Deutsche Bank latest to deprive juniors of work from home meals

Nature is healing, things are returning to normal, junior bankers who were used to eating a free burger at home after working all day and into the early evening, are now having to pay for their own food.

Instagram account Litquidity reported last week that Deutsche stopped paying meal stipends to its homeworkers, but said there was nothing in writing because DB didn't want anything to appear on meme accounts.

Deutsche Bank isn't commenting on the change, but we understand that the bank is returning to its pre-pandemic meals policy, whereby overtime meals are only allowed while working from the office. The change comes as more and DB juniors are in the office full time, and is all part of the bank's effort to encourage juniors back in.

Morgan Stanley changed its work from home meals policy in November 2021, prompting numerous complaints from juniors there.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers and be discovered by recruiters for top jobs in technology and finance.

Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Quin Engle on Unsplash