Crypto exchange makes AI hire from Bank of America

It's not just traders, salespeople and straight-up quants who can get jobs in crypto, the industry is also hiring machine learning expertise.

Toby Wade, a former head of primary research and predictive analytics at Bank of America, has just gone to Gemini, the crypto exchange and custodian for digital assets. Wade is joining Gemini in New York as director of machine learning, and will be building out a team of machine learning specialists creating models working across everything from NFTs to compliance.

Gemini isn't the only crypto player scouting for AI expertise. Jad Sarmo, the co-head of the quant development team at crypto market maker B2C2 is also hiring artificial intelligence expertise, as are GSR and Coinbase - which says it's using machine learning for everything from security and risk to applying intelligence to news products.

Wade is a specialist in natural language processing. He's worked in financial services since 2004, having started out as a risk manager at American Express before moving into quant analysis and systematic trading. He'd worked at Bank of America since 2018, and combined his role there with a part-time PhD in NLP at the London School of Economics.

