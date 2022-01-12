JPMorgan hiring computer vision, speech recognition experts

JPMorgan's enthusiasm for hiring machine learning expertise is undiminished. The bank is still hiring heavily. And it's making some interesting new recruits.

Two weeks in 2022, JPMorgan has nearly 1,000 machine learning-related vacancies open, across everything from its investment bank to its risk function, to consumer and community banking. It's also offering a data science and AI training program.

As we've reported before, the most rarefied AI jobs at JPMorgan are typically found in its machine learning centers of excellence in London and New York. But there's also the research and engineering team led by ex-IBM researcher Marco Pistoia in New York. And there's a specific AI research group of over 70 people.

Pistoia's team has just hired another senior researcher from IBM. - Chun-Fu Chen joined in New York in January. He's a specialist in computer vision and visual signal processing, which suggests JPM's research is taking an interesting tangent.

Meanwhile, the applied AI team in San Francisco has added an Amazon software engineer who worked on the "Hey Siri" functionality, and is working on speech recognition technology. Chandra Shekhar Dhir joined from Amazon in November.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Omid Armin on Unsplash