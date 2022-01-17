Coinbase hired Deutsche Bank's ex-top data guy

Coinbase may be an "intense" place to work, but this isn't dissuading all kinds of former banking technologists from joining it.

The latest big hire at the crypto exchange is New Jersey based Richard Ahrens, who's turned up as a VP with responsibility for exchange and investments engineering. Ahrens latterly worked for State Street, where he spent two years as CIO for global markets. Prior to that, Ahrens was at Deutsche Bank for nearly seven years, where he was CIO of data for the corporate and investment bank and managed global equities technology before Deutsche's equities sales and trading division was closed down.

Ahrens arrives in the middle of a hiring spree. Coinbase more than doubled its headcount last year and currently has over 300 jobs open. Eight are for machine learning and data professionals with "good vibes" and around 100 are for engineers. Some new recruits will presumably be in his team.

Coinbase can pay well. Last year, a senior software engineer in its San Francisco office joined on a salary of $1.7m according to the H1B salary database. This was unusual though: engineering managers were more likely to join on salaries of $230k-$270k.

