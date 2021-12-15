Credit Suisse's managing director list: What you need to know

It's happened. Credit Suisse has appointed 208 new managing directors, a massive 58 more MDs than it promoted in 2020.

The full list of new names is below. 64 are in the Americas; 57 are in Switzerland; just 38 are in EMEA and 49 are in APAC. Their average age is 43, and 79 of them are millennials (aged 40 or below). On average, they've worked at Credit Suisse for 12 years each.

The list is significant because this year is important for managing directors at Credit Suisse. The bank is widely expected to cut bonuses after a difficult year of losses relating to both Archegos and Greensill. Promoting people to managing director is one way of persuading them to stick around.

Accordingly, the list below contains people in some of Credit Suisse's most valuable areas, many of which have been prone to poaching in 2021. - There are several industrials bankers (Karl Montfort, Christopher Siska, Macon Thompson, Alex Wong). There are multiple people in leveraged finance (Stephen Brinkmann, Peter Decareau, Mikhail Faybusovich, Julia Frank, Brian Sullivan, Mithil Vengurlekar.)

Notably, though, the list contains very few people in the London global markets business or indeed London at all. - By our reckoning, only 29 people on the list are in London. Fewer than 10 are in global markets in Canary Wharf.

If you're at Credit Suisse, this is surely saying something. So too is the fact that many of this year's promotions are in risk, compliance and controls. The influence of chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio is clear in the promotion of Caroline Möhrle Gloor (one of comparatively few women on the list) - the head of the chairman's office and corporate secretary.

Curiously, Credit Suisse has promoted Daniel Maltby, who historically worked in prime services product development, even though it's closing its prime services business altogether....

The Credit Suisse 2021 managing director list:

Jonathan Abecassis Alternative Investment Secondary Market Adviso London

Stefanos Arethas Stefanos Arethas New York

Amit Arora Head of Asia Pacific Electronic Trading Technology Hong Kong

Roy Au Structured Products Origination, GTS APAC Hong Kong

Ryan Backman Head of GTS Agency and Cross Asset Execution (ACE) Technology at Credit Suisse Zurich

Jo Barnet-Lamb Head of EMEA Technology & Internet Equity Research London

Pushkar Batra Global Technology coverage New York

Domenick Bellusci Head of Banking Products

Wafik Ben Mansour UAE

Vaida Berger UHNW Switzerland

Neil Bharadwaj COO Mumbai

Rahul Bharara Real estate Australia

Elisa Bianco Luxury, beauty and personal care Director at Credit Suisse London

Emmanuel Biensan Head of France BeLux Fixed Income Solutions Sales at Credit Suisse London

Manish Bishnoi CRO Singapore

Steven Brende LA

Mike Bridger Director of Funding and Collateral Optimization at Credit Suisse New York

Stephen Brinkmann Leveraged finance New York

Michel Buffat Yacht and Aviation Finance Zurich

Leonardo Bulgarelli Head of Relationship Managers Brazil

Michael Butler Emerging Markets Repo Trader London

Arnaud Cachard Export finance Zurich

John Carr III San Francisco

Jerome Casamatta Head of pension solutions New York

Ricardo Castillo Geneva

Christopher Chiang Real estate Singapore

Anthony Chilcott London

Timothy Chiodo Lead Analyst: Payments, Processors, & FinTech at Credit Suisse San Francisco

Mavis Chong Head of APAC Strategy Singapore

Filipe Costa Head of Tech, Education & Financial Institutions Brazil

Gregory Cracknell Global Network Management ·

Craig Crawford Head of audit London

Ryan Critchfield Technology banking San Francisco

Ian Cruickshank Program analyst Singapore

Sinead Davis Global Head of Sales & Client Technology New York

Kwaw De Graft Johnson Structured finance New York

Ben Deary M&A London

Christian Debus Investment banking Frankfurt

Peter Decareau Leveraged finance New York

Andrew Delia Technology banking New York

Paolo Di Felice Milan

Sunny Ding Private banking Hong Kong

Meagan Diop HR New York

Gregg Edell New York

Ahmed El Sarha Technology UAE

Robert Ellenbogen High yield New York

Chris Ennals ECM London

Lukas Erard Zurich

Gabriel Erasmus Macro and fundamental Credit and Volatility Trader London

Sacha Eugster Private banking Singapore

Rhiannon Evans Finance Zurich

Mikhail Faybusovich Leveraged finance New York

Clement Florentin Asia ex-Jp Head of Investment Solutions Structuring & co-Global Head of QIS Distribution Structuring at Credit Suisse Hong Kong

Julia Frank Leveraged finance Germany

Sarah Gadd Head of Data and Artificial Intelligence Solution Zurich

Christopher Gage Toronto

Judy Gau Financing Hong Kong

Claudio Gaugler Group strategy New York

Markus Gebhard IG corporates trading London

Thomas Gerber Projects Zurich

James Gifford Head of Sustainable & Impact Advisory and Thought Leadership Singapore

Aditya Goenka Structured lending Mumbai

Lee Eng Goh

Cida Goncalves COO New York

Claudio Grazioli Technology Zurich

James Green Investment banking London

Marion Griesing Liquidity risk models Zurich

Emilio Grisolia Structured finance Milan

Bill Gulya Head of Asia-Pacific Equity Distribution in the US, New Jersey

Julien Gurcel Special Situation Sales and Sourcing London

Kalsang Gyalzur Portfolio management Zurich

Kerim Haddad Equity Derivatives, Exotics & Hybrids Structuring London

David Harboun Structured Products and Solutions Sales Paris

Patrick Hart Securitized products New York

Fabienne Helfenstein Compliance investigations Zurich

Tobias Heller COO APAC

Christian Hiller Structured Lending and Islamic Finance Zurich

Im Gek Ho Compliance Singapore

Calvin Hung Hong Kong

Christine Hwang M&A New York

Salvatore Iacangelo

Bogdan Ianev Equity Derivatives Structuring New York

Dimitri Ikonomou CAO Zurich

Mariko Ishikawa New York

Ikumichi Ito Investment banking Tokyo

Ashish Jain Technology Singapore

Gintautas Jankauskas Financial sponsors London

Betty Jiang ESG Research New York

Akinori Kanemoto Tokyo

Thomas Kastner M&A Zurich

Michel Keiser Private banking Singapore

Farah Kemal Model risk New York

Charles Kennedy Investment consulting Zurich

Kanupriya Khare Investment consulting London

Seiwon Kim Seoul

Tanya King Corporate communications Zurich

Josh Klein New York

Kevin Klose Non-Agency RMBS Trading New York

Patrick Kolb Portfolio management Zurich

Jacqueline Koo Portfolio management Hong Kong

Rebecca Kotkin ECM New York

Denis Krivonogov Moscow

SoonWook Kwon Seoul

Amy Lai US

Valerie Lau Consultant Singapore

Katie Lavino Debt syndicate New York

Patrick Lehner Product management Zurich

Inigo Leivar Banking Retail & Consumer Group New York

Romain Leroy-Castillo Wealth management Zurich

Angela Leung Hong Kong

Keith Leung Corporate finance Hong Kong

Monza Li APAC flow lending Hong Kong

Colvin Luk China DCM Hong Kong

Andreas Lutz

Daniel Maltby Prime Services Strategic Product Development New York

Alexandre Manakyan eMacro tradng Singapore

Philippe Mangold Risk Switzerland

Carla Mantilla KYC and client lifecycle London

Greg Maragni COO leveraged finance New York

John Marciano New York

Augusto Martins Real estate Brazil

Steve Martorana Financial Sponsor FX and Rates Risk Management New York

Mirai Matsuki

Raphael Matt COO Switzerland

Christopher May Client support services London

Ewan McLachlan Head of data quality and control London

Evelyn Meier Private banking Switzerland

Thomas Meier Zurich

Benedikt Meister Risk management

Maura Miraglia Securitized products New York

Laurent Misonne Benelux and France distribution Luxembourg

Caroline Möhrle Gloor Head Chairman's Office & Corporate Secretary Switzerland

Karl Montfort Industrials banker London

Elizabeth Muchemi Africa coverage London

Abduaziz Muminov Zurich

Nicolas Munaretto Swiss coverage banking Zurich

Sabeen Munir DCM Zurich

Matthias Münstermann Zurich

Carole Nachbauer Private banking Switzerland

Lilit Nazaryan Portmann Private banking Geneva

Andreas Nessi Private banking Singapore

Thomas Neuenschwander COO Switzerland

Wendy Nivar COO New York

Demetrius Nonas Loan trading New York

Alex Nugent New York

Joshua Nydes Derivative sales New York

Mayur Palan Investment banking Toronto

Dimitrios Palladas Zurich

Olavo Pereira Private banking

Victoria Pham Counsel Hong Kong

Ryan Pickard Energy banking Houston

Gary Plant

Jasmine Pong Equity sales Singapore

Brandon Porter Bond trading New York

Mauro Prada

Andrea Pravini Switzerland

Jennifer Pyrka New York

Arfat Qayyum Private banking UAE

Rumesh Rajendram M&A London

Darshana Ramji Investment banking London

Stéphane Ray Business development Singapore

Joao Roriz Brazil

Amr Saad Private banking Geneva

Viral Sanghani Audit Singapore

Renato Saredi Private banking Singapore

Erna Scheepers Zurich

Roland Schiess

Adrian Schüpbach Private banking Switzerland

Vaibhav Sehgal Cash equities Hong Kong

Sukumar Sekhar FX / OTC Operations, Cash Management and Sanctions India

Mihaela Serban COO Zurich

Charu Sharma Corporate insights New York

Jongmin Shim Equity research Korea

Markus Sieber Client feedback Zurich

Jailendra Singh Equity research New York

Christopher Siska Industrials banker New York

Suren Siva Fintech banker London

Sameer Sood Technology, Media and Real Estate Investment Banking Mumbai

Francesca Speroni Private banking London

Carsten Staas Analytics Zurich

Kyle Stage Investment banking New York

Heinz Steinegger Central control unit Switzerland

Justin Sterling ECM New York

Jack Stewart CFO Capital markets New York

Sharon Stigant Risk London

Brian Sullivan Leveraged loans strategy London

Sandri Supardi Investment banking Seoul

Martin Svrcek Investment consulting Zurich

Prem Tadipatri Innovation labs New York

Xenia Tao Communications Zurich

Sergey Tarygin Moscow

Macon Thompson Industrials banker New York

Eralda Tirana DCM London

Claire Tsui Strategy Hong Kong

Stephan Uebersax Private banking Switzerland

Mithil Vengurlekar Leveraged finance London

Silvan Villiger GTS Cross-Asset Investor Products Platform Zurich

Sprague Von Stroh Private funds San Francisco

Michael Vonmoos Structured Flow & Institutional Derivatives Sales Zurich

Frederic Waldteufel APAC quant team Hong Kong

Jerome Wallace Private funds New York

Irene Wat Private banking Hong Kong

Alex Wong APAC industrials banker Hong Kong

Mandy Xu Derivatives strategy New York

Nora Yeung ECM Hong Kong

Dmitry Zaslavsky Order and Quote Management New York

Jacqui Zhang Structured solutions Hong Kong

Stacey Zyzyck Litigation and investigations New York