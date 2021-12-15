Credit Suisse's managing director list: What you need to know

by 5 hours ago

eFC logo
Credit Suisse's managing director list: What you need to know

It's happened. Credit Suisse has appointed 208 new managing directors, a massive 58 more MDs than it promoted in 2020. 

The full list of new names is below. 64 are in the Americas; 57 are in Switzerland; just 38 are in EMEA and 49 are in APAC. Their average age is 43, and 79 of them are millennials (aged 40 or below). On average, they've worked at Credit Suisse for 12 years each.

The list is significant because this year is important for managing directors at Credit Suisse. The bank is widely expected to cut bonuses after a difficult year of losses relating to both Archegos and Greensill. Promoting people to managing director is one way of persuading them to stick around.

Accordingly, the list below contains people in some of Credit Suisse's most valuable areas, many of which have been prone to poaching in 2021. - There are several industrials bankers (Karl Montfort, Christopher Siska, Macon Thompson, Alex Wong). There are multiple people in leveraged finance (Stephen Brinkmann, Peter Decareau, Mikhail Faybusovich, Julia Frank, Brian Sullivan, Mithil Vengurlekar.) 

Notably, though, the list contains very few people in the London global markets business or indeed London at all. - By our reckoning, only 29 people on the list are in London. Fewer than 10 are in global markets in Canary Wharf. 

If you're at Credit Suisse, this is surely saying something. So too is the fact that many of this year's promotions are in risk, compliance and controls. The influence of chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio is clear in the promotion of Caroline Möhrle Gloor (one of comparatively few women on the list) - the head of the chairman's office and corporate secretary.

Curiously, Credit Suisse has promoted Daniel Maltby, who historically worked in prime services product development, even though it's closing its prime services business altogether.... 

The Credit Suisse 2021 managing director list:

Jonathan Abecassis        Alternative Investment Secondary Market Adviso              London

Stefanos Arethas             Stefanos Arethas             New York

Amit Arora         Head of Asia Pacific Electronic Trading Technology              Hong Kong

Roy Au  Structured Products Origination, GTS APAC          Hong Kong

Ryan Backman  Head of GTS Agency and Cross Asset Execution (ACE) Technology at Credit Suisse        Zurich

Jo Barnet-Lamb  Head of EMEA Technology & Internet Equity Research              London

Pushkar Batra     Global Technology coverage      New York

Domenick Bellusci           Head of Banking Products           

Wafik Ben Mansour                      UAE

Vaida Berger      UHNW  Switzerland

Neil Bharadwaj COO      Mumbai

Rahul Bharara   Real estate         Australia

Elisa Bianco        Luxury, beauty and personal care Director at Credit Suisse              London

Emmanuel Biensan         Head of France BeLux Fixed Income Solutions Sales at Credit Suisse London

Manish Bishnoi CRO       Singapore

Steven Brende                 LA

Mike Bridger      Director of Funding and Collateral Optimization at Credit Suisse   New York

Stephen Brinkmann       Leveraged finance           New York

Michel Buffat    Yacht and Aviation Finance         Zurich

Leonardo Bulgarelli        Head of Relationship Managers Brazil

Michael Butler   Emerging Markets Repo Trader  London

Arnaud Cachard Export finance   Zurich

John Carr III                      San Francisco

Jerome Casamatta          Head of pension solutions           New York

Ricardo Castillo               Geneva

Christopher Chiang         Real estate         Singapore

Anthony Chilcott                            London

Timothy Chiodo Lead Analyst: Payments, Processors, & FinTech at Credit Suisse   San Francisco

Mavis Chong      Head of APAC Strategy   Singapore

Filipe Costa        Head of Tech, Education & Financial Institutions Brazil

Gregory Cracknell           Global Network Management · 

Craig Crawford  Head of audit     London

Ryan Critchfield Technology banking       San Francisco

Ian Cruickshank Program analyst              Singapore

Sinead Davis      Global Head of Sales & Client Technology             New York

Kwaw De Graft Johnson Structured finance          New York

Ben Deary          M&A     London

Christian Debus Investment banking        Frankfurt

Peter Decareau Leveraged finance           New York

Andrew Delia     Technology banking       New York

Paolo Di Felice                 Milan

Sunny Ding         Private banking Hong Kong

Meagan Diop     HR         New York

Gregg Edell                       New York

Ahmed El Sarha Technology        UAE

Robert Ellenbogen          High yield           New York

Chris Ennals       ECM      London

Lukas Erard                      Zurich

Gabriel Erasmus              Macro and fundamental Credit and Volatility Trader  London

Sacha Eugster    Private banking Singapore

Rhiannon Evans Finance Zurich

Mikhail Faybusovich       Leveraged finance           New York

Clement Florentin           Asia ex-Jp Head of Investment Solutions Structuring & co-Global Head of QIS Distribution Structuring at Credit Suisse Hong Kong

Julia Frank          Leveraged finance           Germany

Sarah Gadd        Head of Data and Artificial Intelligence Solution  Zurich

Christopher Gage                          Toronto

Judy Gau            Financing            Hong Kong

Claudio Gaugler Group strategy New York

Markus Gebhard              IG corporates trading    London

Thomas Gerber Projects              Zurich

James Gifford    Head of Sustainable & Impact Advisory and Thought Leadership         Singapore

Aditya Goenka  Structured lending          Mumbai

Lee Eng Goh                    

Cida Goncalves COO      New York

Claudio Grazioli Technology        Zurich

James Green      Investment banking        London

Marion Griesing Liquidity risk models      Zurich

Emilio Grisolia   Structured finance          Milan

Bill Gulya            Head of Asia-Pacific Equity Distribution in the US,              New Jersey

Julien Gurcel      Special Situation Sales and Sourcing        London

Kalsang Gyalzur Portfolio management   Zurich

Kerim Haddad    Equity Derivatives, Exotics & Hybrids Structuring              London

David Harboun Structured Products and Solutions Sales Paris

Patrick Hart        Securitized products       New York

Fabienne Helfenstein     Compliance investigations           Zurich

Tobias Heller     COO      APAC

Christian Hiller   Structured Lending and Islamic Finance Zurich

Im Gek Ho          Compliance       Singapore

Calvin Hung                      Hong Kong

Christine Hwang              M&A     New York

Salvatore Iacangelo                     

Bogdan Ianev    Equity Derivatives Structuring    New York

Dimitri Ikonomou           CAO       Zurich

Mariko Ishikawa                            New York

Ikumichi Ito        Investment banking        Tokyo

Ashish Jain         Technology        Singapore

Gintautas Jankauskas     Financial sponsors          London

Betty Jiang         ESG Research     New York

Akinori Kanemoto                         Tokyo

Thomas Kastner M&A     Zurich

Michel Keiser     Private banking Singapore

Farah Kemal       Model risk          New York

Charles Kennedy             Investment consulting   Zurich

Kanupriya Khare              Investment consulting   London

Seiwon Kim                      Seoul

Tanya King          Corporate communications         Zurich

Josh Klein                          New York

Kevin Klose        Non-Agency RMBS Trading         New York

Patrick Kolb        Portfolio management   Zurich

Jacqueline Koo  Portfolio management   Hong Kong

Rebecca Kotkin ECM      New York

Denis Krivonogov                          Moscow

SoonWook Kwon                           Seoul

Amy Lai               US

Valerie Lau         Consultant         Singapore

Katie Lavino       Debt syndicate New York

Patrick Lehner   Product management    Zurich

Inigo Leivar        Banking Retail & Consumer Group           New York

Romain Leroy-Castillo    Wealth management     Zurich

Angela Leung                   Hong Kong

Keith Leung        Corporate finance           Hong Kong

Monza Li             APAC flow lending          Hong Kong

Colvin Luk           China DCM         Hong Kong

Andreas Lutz                   

Daniel Maltby    Prime Services Strategic Product Development   New York

Alexandre Manakyan     eMacro tradng Singapore

Philippe Mangold            Risk       Switzerland

Carla Mantilla    KYC and client lifecycle London

Greg Maragni    COO leveraged finance New York

John Marciano                New York

Augusto Martins             Real estate         Brazil

Steve Martorana             Financial Sponsor FX and Rates Risk Management               New York

Mirai Matsuki                 

Raphael Matt     COO      Switzerland

Christopher May             Client support services   London

Ewan McLachlan             Head of data quality and control              London

Evelyn Meier     Private banking Switzerland

Thomas Meier                 Zurich

Benedikt Meister            Risk management          

Maura Miraglia Securitized products       New York

Laurent Misonne            Benelux and France distribution               Luxembourg

Caroline Möhrle Gloor   Head Chairman's Office & Corporate Secretary              Switzerland

Karl Montfort    Industrials banker           London

Elizabeth Muchemi         Africa coverage London

Abduaziz Muminov                       Zurich

Nicolas Munaretto          Swiss coverage banking Zurich

Sabeen Munir   DCM      Zurich

Matthias Münstermann              Zurich

Carole Nachbauer           Private banking Switzerland

Lilit Nazaryan Portmann Private banking Geneva

Andreas Nessi   Private banking Singapore

Thomas Neuenschwander          COO      Switzerland

Wendy Nivar     COO      New York

Demetrius Nonas            Loan trading      New York

Alex Nugent                     New York

Joshua Nydes    Derivative sales               New York

Mayur Palan      Investment banking        Toronto

Dimitrios Palladas                         Zurich

Olavo Pereira    Private banking

Victoria Pham    Counsel               Hong Kong

Ryan Pickard      Energy banking Houston

Gary Plant                        

Jasmine Pong     Equity sales        Singapore

Brandon Porter Bond trading      New York

Mauro Prada                   

Andrea Pravini                 Switzerland

Jennifer Pyrka                  New York

Arfat Qayyum    Private banking UAE

Rumesh Rajendram        M&A     London

Darshana Ramji Investment banking        London

Stéphane Ray    Business development   Singapore

Joao Roriz                         Brazil

Amr Saad           Private banking Geneva

Viral Sanghani   Audit     Singapore

Renato Saredi    Private banking Singapore

Erna Scheepers                Zurich

Roland Schiess                

Adrian Schüpbach           Private banking Switzerland

Vaibhav Sehgal  Cash equities     Hong Kong

Sukumar Sekhar              FX / OTC Operations, Cash Management and Sanctions           India

Mihaela Serban COO      Zurich

Charu Sharma   Corporate insights          New York

Jongmin Shim    Equity research Korea

Markus Sieber   Client feedback Zurich

Jailendra Singh  Equity research New York

Christopher Siska            Industrials banker           New York

Suren Siva          Fintech banker London

Sameer Sood     Technology, Media and Real Estate Investment Banking              Mumbai

Francesca Speroni          Private banking London

Carsten Staas     Analytics             Zurich

Kyle Stage           Investment banking        New York

Heinz Steinegger             Central control unit        Switzerland

Justin Sterling    ECM      New York

Jack Stewart      CFO Capital markets       New York

Sharon Stigant   Risk       London

Brian Sullivan    Leveraged loans strategy             London

Sandri Supardi  Investment banking        Seoul

Martin Svrcek    Investment consulting   Zurich

Prem Tadipatri  Innovation labs New York

Xenia Tao           Communications             Zurich

Sergey Tarygin                 Moscow

Macon Thompson          Industrials banker           New York

Eralda Tirana     DCM      London

Claire Tsui          Strategy              Hong Kong

Stephan Uebersax          Private banking Switzerland

Mithil Vengurlekar         Leveraged finance           London

Silvan Villiger     GTS Cross-Asset Investor Products Platform         Zurich

Sprague Von Stroh          Private funds     San Francisco

Michael Vonmoos           Structured Flow & Institutional Derivatives Sales              Zurich

Frederic Waldteufel       APAC quant team            Hong Kong

Jerome Wallace Private funds     New York

Irene Wat           Private banking Hong Kong

Alex Wong         APAC industrials banker               Hong Kong

Mandy Xu           Derivatives strategy        New York

Nora Yeung        ECM      Hong Kong

Dmitry Zaslavsky             Order and Quote Management  New York

Jacqui Zhang      Structured solutions       Hong Kong

Stacey Zyzyck     Litigation and investigations       New York

Follow @MadameButcher

Popular job sectors

Loading...
search all >>

Search jobs

Search articles

Close