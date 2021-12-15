Credit Suisse's managing director list: What you need to know

It's happened. Credit Suisse has appointed 208 new managing directors, a massive 58 more MDs than it promoted in 2020.
The full list of new names is below. 64 are in the Americas; 57 are in Switzerland; just 38 are in EMEA and 49 are in APAC. Their average age is 43, and 79 of them are millennials (aged 40 or below). On average, they've worked at Credit Suisse for 12 years each.
The list is significant because this year is important for managing directors at Credit Suisse. The bank is widely expected to cut bonuses after a difficult year of losses relating to both Archegos and Greensill. Promoting people to managing director is one way of persuading them to stick around.
Accordingly, the list below contains people in some of Credit Suisse's most valuable areas, many of which have been prone to poaching in 2021. - There are several industrials bankers (Karl Montfort, Christopher Siska, Macon Thompson, Alex Wong). There are multiple people in leveraged finance (Stephen Brinkmann, Peter Decareau, Mikhail Faybusovich, Julia Frank, Brian Sullivan, Mithil Vengurlekar.)
Notably, though, the list contains very few people in the London global markets business or indeed London at all. - By our reckoning, only 29 people on the list are in London. Fewer than 10 are in global markets in Canary Wharf.
If you're at Credit Suisse, this is surely saying something. So too is the fact that many of this year's promotions are in risk, compliance and controls. The influence of chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio is clear in the promotion of Caroline Möhrle Gloor (one of comparatively few women on the list) - the head of the chairman's office and corporate secretary.
Curiously, Credit Suisse has promoted Daniel Maltby, who historically worked in prime services product development, even though it's closing its prime services business altogether....
Jonathan Abecassis Alternative Investment Secondary Market Adviso London
Stefanos Arethas Stefanos Arethas New York
Amit Arora Head of Asia Pacific Electronic Trading Technology Hong Kong
Roy Au Structured Products Origination, GTS APAC Hong Kong
Ryan Backman Head of GTS Agency and Cross Asset Execution (ACE) Technology at Credit Suisse Zurich
Jo Barnet-Lamb Head of EMEA Technology & Internet Equity Research London
Pushkar Batra Global Technology coverage New York
Domenick Bellusci Head of Banking Products
Wafik Ben Mansour UAE
Vaida Berger UHNW Switzerland
Neil Bharadwaj COO Mumbai
Rahul Bharara Real estate Australia
Elisa Bianco Luxury, beauty and personal care Director at Credit Suisse London
Emmanuel Biensan Head of France BeLux Fixed Income Solutions Sales at Credit Suisse London
Manish Bishnoi CRO Singapore
Steven Brende LA
Mike Bridger Director of Funding and Collateral Optimization at Credit Suisse New York
Stephen Brinkmann Leveraged finance New York
Michel Buffat Yacht and Aviation Finance Zurich
Leonardo Bulgarelli Head of Relationship Managers Brazil
Michael Butler Emerging Markets Repo Trader London
Arnaud Cachard Export finance Zurich
John Carr III San Francisco
Jerome Casamatta Head of pension solutions New York
Ricardo Castillo Geneva
Christopher Chiang Real estate Singapore
Anthony Chilcott London
Timothy Chiodo Lead Analyst: Payments, Processors, & FinTech at Credit Suisse San Francisco
Mavis Chong Head of APAC Strategy Singapore
Filipe Costa Head of Tech, Education & Financial Institutions Brazil
Gregory Cracknell Global Network Management ·
Craig Crawford Head of audit London
Ryan Critchfield Technology banking San Francisco
Ian Cruickshank Program analyst Singapore
Sinead Davis Global Head of Sales & Client Technology New York
Kwaw De Graft Johnson Structured finance New York
Ben Deary M&A London
Christian Debus Investment banking Frankfurt
Peter Decareau Leveraged finance New York
Andrew Delia Technology banking New York
Paolo Di Felice Milan
Sunny Ding Private banking Hong Kong
Meagan Diop HR New York
Gregg Edell New York
Ahmed El Sarha Technology UAE
Robert Ellenbogen High yield New York
Chris Ennals ECM London
Lukas Erard Zurich
Gabriel Erasmus Macro and fundamental Credit and Volatility Trader London
Sacha Eugster Private banking Singapore
Rhiannon Evans Finance Zurich
Mikhail Faybusovich Leveraged finance New York
Clement Florentin Asia ex-Jp Head of Investment Solutions Structuring & co-Global Head of QIS Distribution Structuring at Credit Suisse Hong Kong
Julia Frank Leveraged finance Germany
Sarah Gadd Head of Data and Artificial Intelligence Solution Zurich
Christopher Gage Toronto
Judy Gau Financing Hong Kong
Claudio Gaugler Group strategy New York
Markus Gebhard IG corporates trading London
Thomas Gerber Projects Zurich
James Gifford Head of Sustainable & Impact Advisory and Thought Leadership Singapore
Aditya Goenka Structured lending Mumbai
Lee Eng Goh
Cida Goncalves COO New York
Claudio Grazioli Technology Zurich
James Green Investment banking London
Marion Griesing Liquidity risk models Zurich
Emilio Grisolia Structured finance Milan
Bill Gulya Head of Asia-Pacific Equity Distribution in the US, New Jersey
Julien Gurcel Special Situation Sales and Sourcing London
Kalsang Gyalzur Portfolio management Zurich
Kerim Haddad Equity Derivatives, Exotics & Hybrids Structuring London
David Harboun Structured Products and Solutions Sales Paris
Patrick Hart Securitized products New York
Fabienne Helfenstein Compliance investigations Zurich
Tobias Heller COO APAC
Christian Hiller Structured Lending and Islamic Finance Zurich
Im Gek Ho Compliance Singapore
Calvin Hung Hong Kong
Christine Hwang M&A New York
Salvatore Iacangelo
Bogdan Ianev Equity Derivatives Structuring New York
Dimitri Ikonomou CAO Zurich
Mariko Ishikawa New York
Ikumichi Ito Investment banking Tokyo
Ashish Jain Technology Singapore
Gintautas Jankauskas Financial sponsors London
Betty Jiang ESG Research New York
Akinori Kanemoto Tokyo
Thomas Kastner M&A Zurich
Michel Keiser Private banking Singapore
Farah Kemal Model risk New York
Charles Kennedy Investment consulting Zurich
Kanupriya Khare Investment consulting London
Seiwon Kim Seoul
Tanya King Corporate communications Zurich
Josh Klein New York
Kevin Klose Non-Agency RMBS Trading New York
Patrick Kolb Portfolio management Zurich
Jacqueline Koo Portfolio management Hong Kong
Rebecca Kotkin ECM New York
Denis Krivonogov Moscow
SoonWook Kwon Seoul
Amy Lai US
Valerie Lau Consultant Singapore
Katie Lavino Debt syndicate New York
Patrick Lehner Product management Zurich
Inigo Leivar Banking Retail & Consumer Group New York
Romain Leroy-Castillo Wealth management Zurich
Angela Leung Hong Kong
Keith Leung Corporate finance Hong Kong
Monza Li APAC flow lending Hong Kong
Colvin Luk China DCM Hong Kong
Andreas Lutz
Daniel Maltby Prime Services Strategic Product Development New York
Alexandre Manakyan eMacro tradng Singapore
Philippe Mangold Risk Switzerland
Carla Mantilla KYC and client lifecycle London
Greg Maragni COO leveraged finance New York
John Marciano New York
Augusto Martins Real estate Brazil
Steve Martorana Financial Sponsor FX and Rates Risk Management New York
Mirai Matsuki
Raphael Matt COO Switzerland
Christopher May Client support services London
Ewan McLachlan Head of data quality and control London
Evelyn Meier Private banking Switzerland
Thomas Meier Zurich
Benedikt Meister Risk management
Maura Miraglia Securitized products New York
Laurent Misonne Benelux and France distribution Luxembourg
Caroline Möhrle Gloor Head Chairman's Office & Corporate Secretary Switzerland
Karl Montfort Industrials banker London
Elizabeth Muchemi Africa coverage London
Abduaziz Muminov Zurich
Nicolas Munaretto Swiss coverage banking Zurich
Sabeen Munir DCM Zurich
Matthias Münstermann Zurich
Carole Nachbauer Private banking Switzerland
Lilit Nazaryan Portmann Private banking Geneva
Andreas Nessi Private banking Singapore
Thomas Neuenschwander COO Switzerland
Wendy Nivar COO New York
Demetrius Nonas Loan trading New York
Alex Nugent New York
Joshua Nydes Derivative sales New York
Mayur Palan Investment banking Toronto
Dimitrios Palladas Zurich
Olavo Pereira Private banking
Victoria Pham Counsel Hong Kong
Ryan Pickard Energy banking Houston
Gary Plant
Jasmine Pong Equity sales Singapore
Brandon Porter Bond trading New York
Mauro Prada
Andrea Pravini Switzerland
Jennifer Pyrka New York
Arfat Qayyum Private banking UAE
Rumesh Rajendram M&A London
Darshana Ramji Investment banking London
Stéphane Ray Business development Singapore
Joao Roriz Brazil
Amr Saad Private banking Geneva
Viral Sanghani Audit Singapore
Renato Saredi Private banking Singapore
Erna Scheepers Zurich
Roland Schiess
Adrian Schüpbach Private banking Switzerland
Vaibhav Sehgal Cash equities Hong Kong
Sukumar Sekhar FX / OTC Operations, Cash Management and Sanctions India
Mihaela Serban COO Zurich
Charu Sharma Corporate insights New York
Jongmin Shim Equity research Korea
Markus Sieber Client feedback Zurich
Jailendra Singh Equity research New York
Christopher Siska Industrials banker New York
Suren Siva Fintech banker London
Sameer Sood Technology, Media and Real Estate Investment Banking Mumbai
Francesca Speroni Private banking London
Carsten Staas Analytics Zurich
Kyle Stage Investment banking New York
Heinz Steinegger Central control unit Switzerland
Justin Sterling ECM New York
Jack Stewart CFO Capital markets New York
Sharon Stigant Risk London
Brian Sullivan Leveraged loans strategy London
Sandri Supardi Investment banking Seoul
Martin Svrcek Investment consulting Zurich
Prem Tadipatri Innovation labs New York
Xenia Tao Communications Zurich
Sergey Tarygin Moscow
Macon Thompson Industrials banker New York
Eralda Tirana DCM London
Claire Tsui Strategy Hong Kong
Stephan Uebersax Private banking Switzerland
Mithil Vengurlekar Leveraged finance London
Silvan Villiger GTS Cross-Asset Investor Products Platform Zurich
Sprague Von Stroh Private funds San Francisco
Michael Vonmoos Structured Flow & Institutional Derivatives Sales Zurich
Frederic Waldteufel APAC quant team Hong Kong
Jerome Wallace Private funds New York
Irene Wat Private banking Hong Kong
Alex Wong APAC industrials banker Hong Kong
Mandy Xu Derivatives strategy New York
Nora Yeung ECM Hong Kong
Dmitry Zaslavsky Order and Quote Management New York
Jacqui Zhang Structured solutions Hong Kong
Stacey Zyzyck Litigation and investigations New York